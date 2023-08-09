HippoFi, Inc.: HippoFi Finalizes an Exclusive Strategic Partnership with International Biomedical Manufacturing Company, BPB Medica

PUR Biologics, a HippoFi biotech company, launches PURmarrow360 with BPB Medica, aiming to improve US patient safety and clinical outcomes in the 1.62M annual instrumented spinal fusions.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB) a leading healthcare technology company and authority in spinal biologics, executes an exclusive deal with Italian biomedical manufacturing company, BPB Medica. HippoFi's PUR Biologics prepares to launch PURmarrow360 throughout the United States, aiming to provide a safe and simple surgical device, specifically designed to selectively capture a patient's own bone marrow aspirate (BMA) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). Surgeons can combine these valuable, patient specific live-cells with any allograft, allogenic, or synthetic bone substitute during surgery.

"The PURmarrow360 system represents a major advancement in capturing MSC's, while eliminating the need for centrifugation, PURmarrow360 also significantly improves patient safety. The advanced technology allows surgeons to efficiently isolate the patient's own live-cells and utilize them to optimize the body's intrinsic osteogenic healing mechanism to facilitate a successful spinal fusion," shared Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

"The design of PURmarrow360 represents an advancement in the field of stem cell technology and is a safer and a more effective surgical solution than the use of allogenic (cadaver donated) bone grafts containing viable mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). These cellular bone matrices (CBMs), can carry significant risks which can be eliminated when PURmarrow360 is used as an alternative," explained CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi.

"We are confident in the executive leadership and experience of HippoFi and PUR Biologics and that we have chosen the very best in strategic partners to deliver this unique and one of a kind technology throughout the US market," shared Carlo Bellini, CEO of BPB Medica.

Expecting to surpass $3.5B by 2033, the current spinal biologics market is estimated at $2.518B. The proprietary PURmarrow360 innovation is applicable to be used in approximately 91.6% of the 1.62M spinal fusions currently being performed in the US.

To learn more about PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products, visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

For more information, please visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com

About BPB Medica

BPB MEDICATM is an Italian biomedical manufacturing company specializing in the design, production, and marketing of high-quality healthcare products for medical use and medical surgery devices in Minimally Invasive Surgery. Our company offers medical products for percutaneous interventions in the spinal, diagnostic, regenerative medicine and assisted reproduction fields.

BPB MEDICATM was founded in 1999 by the Bellini family, boasting thirty years of experience in the biomedical sector. The founder, Carlo Bellini Sr., started in the business in 1968 and has passed down ethics, integrity, and spirit of sacrifice to his heirs. Today, BPB MEDICATM has leveraged its 50 years of experience to develop new innovative product lines, growing the company on an international level.

For more information, please visit: www.biopsybell.com

Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications

HippoFi, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: HippoFi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773300/HippoFi-Finalizes-an-Exclusive-Strategic-Partnership-with-International-Biomedical-Manufacturing-Company-BPB-Medica