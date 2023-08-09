The French Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe) has launched a tender for large-solar thermal installations and heat pumps for the production of hot water. Developers can submit their proposals until Oct. 15.From pv magazine France Ademe, France's environmental agency, has launched a tender for large-solar thermal installations and heat pumps to produce hot water. The agency has opened the procurement exercise to include: solar thermal power plants operating independently or integrated with a heating network, capable of achieving hot water temperatures up to 110°C; combined solar ...

