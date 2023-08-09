Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899 | Ticker-Symbol: UMA
Frankfurt
09.08.23
10:30 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+1,400
+13,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
09.08.2023 | 15:46
Flushing the orderbook of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares

On July 27, 2023 extraordinary general meeting of AS "Latvijas Gaze" decided to
pay out dividends of 2.75 EUR per share. The ex-date is August 10, 2023 (from
that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends). 

According to INET Nordic Market Model Document and taking into account the
dividend amount per share, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS
"Latvijas Gaze" shares at the end of the August 9, 2023 trading session. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
