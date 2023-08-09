ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Corporate Subsidiary Update for QHP.AI and UTXO Technologies, Inc.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) IDGlobal Corp. is pleased to announce the QHP and Energypro beta test results for new clients with an average of a 13 percent energy savings and median commercial facility size of 49,000 square feet. This current revenue producing segment has prompted the expansion of the QHP team to establish our own call center to accelerate performance for our Energypro joint venture.

UTXO is still focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors. The Company in conjunction with QHP.AI implemented a strategy to drive cost savings beyond energy into strategic sourcing and has recently connected with additional "Best in Class" service providers to enable our new clients to improve their operational results. "Our value stream model has expanded to enable organizations to pinpoint optimization opportunities throughout their procurement and production process to deliver meaningful savings, quickly." states IDGC CEO Sebastien C. DuFort.

IDGlobal Corp. will have additional corporate updates and has retained counsel and auditor to explore potential Split-Off opportunities. A split-off is a corporate reorganization method in which a parent company divests a business unit using specific structured terms. There can be several methods for structuring a divestiture. Split-offs, spinoffs, and carveouts are a few options, each with its own structuring.

ABOUT QHP CORPORATION (QHP.AI)

A distinguished and accomplished team of professionals leading the operations at QHP Corporation are recognized for their influence in the dynamic core of our robust organization, AI Software as a Service (AI SaaS). With an impressive track record in healthcare, technology, energy and finance, their collective expertise in the SaaS domain is crucial to setting them up for dominance in the AI landscape. Their consequential contributions have charted new directions for enterprise-scale software applications and triggered numerous breakthroughs in healthcare, energy and finance technologies.

ABOUT ENERGYPRO (ENERGYPRO.US) - JOINT VENTURE PARTNER

QHP Corporation (qhp.ai) has formed a joint venture and 50/50 profit sharing with partner EnergyPro (www.energypro.us) to empower energy brokers, sales teams, and affiliates by offering them technology and support to thrive in the energy market. Whether brokers are individuals selling in a few utilities or part of a licensed brokerage organization, EnergyPro provides tailored solutions. With the backing of their parent company, brokers gain access to new markets, competitive pricing from major suppliers, and greater flexibility in commission payments. EnergyPro levels the playing field, giving brokers the best opportunity for success in the ever-consolidating energy industry.

As a leading nationwide energy brokerage firm with strategic industry relationships, they offer customers and partners low-cost energy and natural gas supply with various energy solutions. Serving over 350,000 clients across all deregulated U.S. markets, EnergyPro serves as both a direct client advisor and a broker exchange platform. Owning their own power supplier has kept them ahead of other brokerages, by manufacturing electricity it gives them access to true wholesale costs in the energy market, while also having a strong network of 40 retail energy suppliers. A strong player in the industry and positioned for continued growth and success.

Providing power supply solutions for businesses and facilities in deregulated electricity markets has been their focus for over 20 years. Offering the opportunity to shop for power supply on the free-trading market, allowing better cost control and price locking for specific periods. EnergyPro recommends hedging a fixed position in the electricity futures market for budget planning and cost reduction. With experienced staff in both wholesale and retail electricity and natural gas markets, customers are guided through their available options with expertise. With energy consulting services and negative metering using an on-demand market, selling the customer's unused generated electricity back into the grid to lower their rates below wholesale, is a winning solution. This allows businesses to streamline their bottom line, lower their infrastructure costs and increase capital.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - ACTIVE SUBSIDIARY WITH RENEWED FOCUS

UTXO Technologies Inc. was formed in 10/2022 - The Company entered into a stock purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to become effective immediately following the moment of effectiveness of the reorganization of IDGlobal Corp., ID Transition, Inc. and ID Services, Inc. (the "Reorganization") modeled after the provisions of Section 251(g) of the Delaware General Corporation Law, by and among IDGlobal Corp., a newly formed Colorado corporation and the wholly-owned subsidiary of the newly formed Colorado corporation, IDGlobal Corp., arising out of a reorganization and Utmost Tech Research & Development Center Ltd., a Polish corporation ("Utmost") and the shareholders of Utmost executing the Agreement. Utmost's formal name is Centrum Badawczo Rozwojowe Utmost Tech Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Bydgoszcz, Poland, at Paciorkiewicza 3 street (85-862 Bydgoszcz). The Effective date of the reorganization and the stock purchase agreement was 10/21/2022. Utmost is engaged in (1) cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency and high-performance computing server software & hardware solutions; (2) SCADA software for monitoring and management of the renewable energy resources, and (3) energy storage systems with proprietary nano-material technology for the cathode and anode manufacturing; and (4) several R&D projects with electronics device prototypes, including advanced edge computing and power metering infrastructure devices. Agreements have been mutually rescinded for lack of performance by both parties but UTXO Technologies, Inc. is still an active subsidiary. Through UTXO with QHP expertise we offer companies AI data driven end-to-end supply chain, operational & real estate transformation. From site selection, to layout optimization, to enhancing supply chain operations, our facilities solutions team will help you create facilities that enrich the value of your operations.

IDGC's Plan of Operations

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

