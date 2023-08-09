NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / From the major leagues to the Southern Company team -
Meet wellness coordinator Cole Billingsley, a former MLB player. When COVID-19 shut down the major leagues and the world in 2020, Cole used his skills as an athlete to pivot into a new career.
With a background in nutrition, functional movement and injury recovery, Cole now applies his skills every day in his role with Southern Company.
Learn more about Cole: https://www.southerncompany.com/energy-behind-energy
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Southern CompanyView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773319/From-the-Major-Leagues-to-the-Southern-Company-Team