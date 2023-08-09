NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / From the major leagues to the Southern Company team -

Meet wellness coordinator Cole Billingsley, a former MLB player. When COVID-19 shut down the major leagues and the world in 2020, Cole used his skills as an athlete to pivot into a new career.

With a background in nutrition, functional movement and injury recovery, Cole now applies his skills every day in his role with Southern Company.

