Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
09.08.23
16:16 Uhr
63,08 Euro
+0,28
+0,45 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,1663,1816:36
63,1663,1816:36
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 16:02
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From the Major Leagues to the Southern Company Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / From the major leagues to the Southern Company team -

Meet wellness coordinator Cole Billingsley, a former MLB player. When COVID-19 shut down the major leagues and the world in 2020, Cole used his skills as an athlete to pivot into a new career.

With a background in nutrition, functional movement and injury recovery, Cole now applies his skills every day in his role with Southern Company.

Learn more about Cole: https://www.southerncompany.com/energy-behind-energy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773319/From-the-Major-Leagues-to-the-Southern-Company-Team

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.