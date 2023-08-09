Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Advertises in BevNET's 2023 Annual Natural Beverage Guide to Drive Sales

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce it has placed a full-page advertisement within this year's BevNET's annual Natural Beverage Guide as part of its 2023 July/August issue of BevNET Magazine. BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the food and beverage industry and BevNET's annual Natural Beverage Guide is the beverage industry's largest guide to beverages targeting the natural channel.

The Company will advertise its BE WATER brand in the listing that reaches a high volume of consumers and beverage industry professionals via BevNET.com, the BevNET E-Newsletter, and the July/August 2023 issue of BevNET Magazineavailable in both print and online. Recipients also include beverage brands, suppliers, service providers, distributors, retailers and investors. BevNET receives 14.7 million page views per year and is a constellation of brands, suppliers, service providers, retailers, and investors.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "This is a continuation of our current large-scale advertising campaign as we promote efforts within BevNET's nationally known annual 2023 Natural Beverage Guide. After seeing the success and reach of BevNET's 2022 guide, I felt compelled to do the same thing for our flagship brand for 2023 and include us in this year's listing. This is a fantastic opportunity to help increase and build awareness for BE WATER within the beverage industry on a national level."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our BevNET listing vastly increases our reach, recognition, and respect within the beverage industry and among retailers large and small across the country. The listing places us on par with the leading beverage manufacturers in the country and our larger placement ad helps to secure current and future interest in our brand. As we continue to educate the public on the health benefits of our BE WATER, BevNET's platform helps us to drive additional change and awareness within the marketplace. Stay tuned for the link to BevNET's upcoming 2023 Natural Beverage Guide."

Greene Concepts BE WATER and Happy Mellow brands are currently listed on BevNET at: https://www.bevnet.com/brands/be-water and https://www.bevnet.com/brands/happy-mellow.

Follow Greene Concepts Inc.on Twitter as well as BE WATER

About BevNET.com, Inc.

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. The company was founded in 1996 by John Craven, with its mission to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community. Since its inception, BevNET.com has become a recognized authority on the beverage industry. BevNET.com and its employees are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, CNBC and Wired Magazine. BevNET has offices in Newton, MA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA.

https://www.bevnet.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Green Concepts Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773204/Greene-Concepts-Advertises-in-BevNETs-2023-Annual-Natural-Beverage-Guide-to-Drive-Sales