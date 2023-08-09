Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856678 | ISIN: US1890541097 | Ticker-Symbol: CXX
Tradegate
09.08.23
15:45 Uhr
148,40 Euro
+0,40
+0,27 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,00148,6016:36
148,20148,6016:35
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 16:02
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Clorox Company: Clorox Cup Winners Take the Prize for Safety and Sustainability Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Winning the Clorox Cup was a recognition of the great teamwork in Mexico by our people who consistently play to win and do the right thing - reflective of our company values.

This competition - a nearly three-month companywide contest focusing on health and safety, sustainability, and compliance - gave us the opportunity to showcase the work done daily at the Mexico City plant. It also gave us, and everyone across Clorox, visibility into all the hard work by our sites around the globe to protect our people and planet. Most of the activities are a reflection of this spirit and were not designed to win an award.

About halfway through the competition, our manufacturing facility in Mexico City had a recordable incident that impacted the morale of the team. However, we decided that this would not undermine the work our people have done for years. Instead, we saw it as an opportunity to continue improving and creating a safe environment.

In the end, the result was the sum of everyone's contributions, from our line workers to our Supply Chain Mexico leadership team.

This recognition encourages us to continue learning and working with discipline to maintain excellence, always putting people at the center of our actions as our main objective.

The Clorox Company, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Clorox Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773318/Clorox-Cup-Winners-Take-the-Prize-for-Safety-and-Sustainability-Leadership

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.