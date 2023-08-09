The Moroccan authorities are tendering the Noor Midelt III project - a 400 MW photovoltaic plant that will be connected to 400 MWh of battery storage.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a tender for the Noor Midelt III project - a 400 MW photovoltaic plant that will be connected to 400 MWh of battery storage. The agency said the project will raise the solar capacity of the Noor Midelt project, which also includes the Noor Midelt I and Noor Midelt II solar plants, to 1.6 GW. Interested developers will have time until October 20 to pre-qualify for the tender. In July, ...

