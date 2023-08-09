Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Reports Strongly Accelerating UltraShear Nano-CBD Orders

Since Mid-July Launch into Aggressive Expansion Phase, Company Adds Five New U.S. Distributors and Secures Initial Market-Seeding Orders for Over $300,000 of Revolutionary UltraShear Nano-CBD Product

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries, announced today strongly accelerating orders for its UltraShear-processed Nano-CBD topical spray product. In the three weeks following the Company's expansion into Phase 2 of its commercial roll-out, seven initial market-seeding orders for UltraShear Nano-CBD have been received from five new and two existing distributors. In all cases, the Company understands these product purchases represent pipeline fill for new branded product introductions, testing, and acceptance, and further anticipates the likelihood of substantial subsequent orders to follow throughout the remainder of 2023.

UltraShear Nano-CBD provides powerful product performance differentiation in a field over-crowded by confusing claims and hyperbole. The UltraShear process creates uniquely uniform and ultra-low nano-droplet sizes of hemp-derived CBD oil in water, creating a best-in-class, super-fast acting, highly bioavailable, all natural, preservative-free, and highly potent (40 mg/ml) Nano-CBD Topical Spray. PBIO has also recently disclosed the completion of important bioavailability studies in both academic and commercial settings, providing compelling supporting evidence for its "best-in-class" nanoemulsion performance. The Company anticipates imminent publication in a scientific peer-reviewed journal of research performed by a leading global cannabis academic research team, highlighting the vastly superior absorption and bioavailability of PBIO's UltraShear Nano-CBD versus the routinely available oral-GI absorption of current CBD formulations.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales, commented, "As previously explained, we strongly believe the marketplace has long been looking for a higher quality, effective, suitably nanoemulsified CBD product that can finally deliver fast and potent topical absorption of targeted benefits to users. The immediate response received from knowledgeable and experienced distributors, once they have been introduced to UltraShear Nano-CBD, has fully confirmed our expectations - they quickly ask for the opportunity to market our UltraShear-processed product."

Mr. Hollister continued: "We are confident that the powerfully differentiated consumer experience will provide the all-important adoption driver complementing our sales and marketing efforts. Our team will be attending multiple key industry meetings to facilitate greater UltraShear exposure to key CBD industry players and to add additional distributors. Our goal is to expand to 25 distributors prior to year-end, and 50 within 12 months. We believe each distributor will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual revenue. Five new distributors and $300,000 in incremental revenue has been a gratifying start in the three-week period since launching our accelerated roll-out phase, but we believe it is just the "tip of the iceberg."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, commented: "We are highly disappointed in the Company's stock price, which in our opinion in no way reflects PBIO's present worth nor future potential. The combination of our UltraShear launch progress, the powerful enhancement that UltraShear offers in multiple billion-dollar industries, the impending publication of UltraShear bioavailability study results, and efforts focused on the improvement of our balance sheet and future revenue, together provide a powerful forward-focused opportunity for our investors. Management's faith in PBIO's future has been well-evidenced by our Chairman and my commitments of a large part of our personal net worths to PBIO. At the request of multiple employees, efforts are underway to institute an employee stock purchase plan to facilitate share acquisition by the staff. For these and many other reasons, we believe PBIO's future has never been brighter."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO, PBIO

(508) 230-1828 (T)

John Hollister, Director of Sales & Marketing, PBIO

(805) 908-5719 (T)

Ken Micciche, Director of Business Development, PBIO

(781) 300-1316 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773314/Pressure-BioSciences-Reports-Strongly-Accelerating-UltraShear-Nano-CBD-Orders