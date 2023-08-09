First Bank and ampliFI Loyalty Solutions Join Together to Launch Loyalty Partnership

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, a market-leading provider of customized loyalty and engagement program solutions for financial institutions, today announced their partnership with First Bank, a regional bank headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion.









First Bank has been serving North Carolina and South Carolina communities since 1935 and is known for delivering best-in-class financial solutions, local expertise, and modern technology. The partnership with ampliFI Loyalty Solutions will offer First Bank rewards credit cardholders increased earning and redemption opportunities and will feature ampliFI's popular real-time rewards product suite.

"We are pleased to partner with ampliFI Loyalty Solutions to offer First Bank rewards credit cardholders cutting-edge opportunities to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives," said Rick Miller, SVP of BankCard Service at First Bank. "The strategic opportunity to expand our redemption catalog with innovative products like the real-time rewards offerings, paired with the ease of migration and lack of cardholder disruption, made ampliFI a perfect fit. We are excited to provide our customers with even greater value and choice."

ampliFI is a recognized leader in loyalty programs and has been delivering the highest levels of consumer engagement for more than 25 years. Currently, ampliFI manages over $45 billion of annual spend for more than 10 million active cardholders and is the exclusive provider to Visa for loyalty and rewards to banks and credit unions via a program called VRP (Visa Rewards Program). ampliFI delivers an unparalleled level of knowledge and expertise to the marketplace and this unique visibility and perspective enables faster insights, innovations, and solutions that translate into products that scale for their entire client portfolio.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with First Bank, and our loyalty experts will be working hand-in-hand with the First Bank team to build deeper engagement with millions of customers while delivering an unmatched loyalty experience," said Mike Knoop, ampliFI CEO.

About First Bank:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. Recognized as one of the Best Employers in North Carolina by Business NC Magazine, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About ampliFI Loyalty Solutions:

ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is a data-driven, industry-leading loyalty and engagement provider, offering custom rewards programs for financial institutions nationwide. With over 25 years of innovative experience, ampliFI delivers branded loyalty programs for credit and debit cards tailored to financial institutions. Being a pure loyalty program provider, ampliFI is provider agnostic, giving clients flexibility integrating into their existing processing relationships.

ampliFI's robust and innovative solutions include a suite of real-time rewards, unique earning and redemption opportunities, total relationship rewards, and full cardholder support. ampliFI gives issuers the power to customize and manage their program to align with their market strategies and provides data analytics that highlight performance and engagement insights on cardholder behavior to drive positive ROI. The company is headquartered in Naperville, IL, with an on-site customer contact center, as well as PCI-compliant operations. ampliFI is influencing and supporting over 10 million cardholders and is Visa's exclusive domestic provider for their loyalty product.

