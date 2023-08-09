Anzeige
09.08.2023 | 17:13
Venom Foundation Partners with the UAE Government to Launch National Carbon Credit System

DJ Venom Foundation Partners with the UAE Government to Launch National Carbon Credit System 

Chainwire 
Venom Foundation Partners with the UAE Government to Launch National Carbon Credit System 
09-Aug-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ABU DHABI, UAE, 09 August, 2023 - Venom Foundation, a leader in blockchain technology adoption in regulated markets, is 
thrilled to announce the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UAE Government to develop 
and implement the National Carbon Credit System. This landmark partnership represents a significant step towards 
leveraging blockchain technology to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability on a national scale. 
 
This revolutionary collaboration underscores the UAE's unwavering commitment to bolstering transparency, reliability, 
and efficiency in carbon emission management, while using the next generation blockchain technology of Venom and in 
doing so, propelling the nation towards its ambitious climate targets of 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. The 
Venom blockchain itself is carbon neutral. 
 
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MCCE), the 
Industrial Innovation Group, and Venom Foundation outlines four strategic objectives: reducing emissions, promoting 
sustainable agriculture, enhancing environmental health, and conserving biodiversity. As part of this partnership, 
Venom will be actively participating in realizing a greener future. 
Taryam Matar Taryam, CEO of Industrial Innovation Group, affirmed their dedication to sustainable development, "For 
Industrial Innovation Group, it is a great honor to contribute to the creation of the United Arab Emirates' first 
National Carbon Credit Registry System together with Venom. Industrial Innovation Group steadfastly adheres to 
sustainable development goals and endeavors to reduce environmental impact, including through decarbonization, as 
global climate change is closely linked to the increasing concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. With over 30 years of 
experience, Industrial Innovation Group has a long history of creating large-scale national registries related to 
identification processes and excels in developing sustainable pathways for various business sectors, conceptualizing 
carbon removal initiatives, generating project documentation for different carbon credit registries, and effectively 
managing, monitoring, and reporting on carbon utilization projects." 
Peter Knez, Chair of the Foundation Council at Venom Foundation, commented, "We are honored and excited to join hands 
with the UAE Government to build the National Carbon Credit System. At Venom, we believe that blockchain technology has 
the potential to drive real-world impact, and this initiative perfectly embodies that vision. Together, we are 
committed to creating a sustainable future and pioneering solutions that positively influence the global climate." 
Venom's success is driven by its groundbreaking technology, strict regulatory compliance, and a scalable and secure 
platform that serves a wide range of use cases. 
As the MOU between Venom and the UAE Government comes into effect, both entities eagerly anticipate the successful 
launch and implementation of the National Carbon Credit System. This historic partnership exemplifies the potential of 
blockchain technology in advancing environmental initiatives and reinforces the commitment to building a more 
sustainable and eco-friendly future. 
About Venom Foundation 
Venom Foundation, operating as a decentralized network licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), is at the 
forefront of driving the advancement of global Web3 projects. As the world's first compliant blockchain, Venom provides 
a secure environment for investors and financial services firms, offering the freedom to build, innovate, and expand. 
Under the jurisdiction of the ADGM, Venom serves as a trusted platform for authorities and enterprises, ensuring 
compliance with regulatory requirements. 
 
To enhance its capabilities, Venom has developed a range of in-house decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols 
on its blockchain. With features such as dynamic sharding, low fees, high-speed transactions, and scalability, Venom 
has the potential to serve as the foundational infrastructure for a thriving global ecosystem of Web3 applications. Its 
exceptional transaction speeds and limitless scalability enable it to meet the evolving needs of a rapidly growing user 
base. 
For media inquiries, please contact: Sheraz Hussain (Pr@venomtech.io) 
Disclaimer: This is not a financial promotion. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1700045 09-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b19ecf1da00ce02a8bfbe232192bb586

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2023 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
