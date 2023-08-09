New figures from the Israeli authorities show that the country continues to deploy rooftop PV systems at a rapid pace. New rooftop installations hit 703 MW in 2022, up significantly from 537 MW in 2021 and 296 in 2020.Israel reached more than 2.2 GW combined rooftop PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to a new index published by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The online platform shows that Israeli developers installed around 703 MW of new rooftop PV systems last year, up considerably from 2021, when new installs reached 537 MW. All systems were deployed under the country's feed-in ...

