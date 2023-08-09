Jupiter Wellness, Inc: Jupiter Wellness Reports Positive Efficacy Results from Clinical Study for its NoStingz Topical Jellyfish Protection Sunscreen

Data show NoStingz proprietary formulation provides protection against jellyfish stings including Portuguese man-o'-war

JUPITER, FL, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW), a diversified company that supports health and wellness, today announced data from a recent clinical study of NoStingz, its proprietary topical sunscreen formulated to protect users from jellyfish, sea lice, and UVA/UVB rays.

Portuguese man-o'-war, a marine hydrozoan closely related to jellyfish, has a powerful sting that has been known to kill humans. The present in vivo study used Portuguese man-o'-war (MOW) gathered from the Atlantic Ocean near Key West, Florida. 51 trials were conducted testing 3 sunscreen compounds, one of three being NoStingz, against control. In each trial, 4 separate areas of a participant's arm were treated with the 3 topical sunscreens, while the control area was left bare. Reconstituted MOW tentacle was applied across all four sections. Participants were asked to assess their pain score on a scale of 1-10.

The NoStingz area of the participants' arms had a statistically significant lower pain score than control and both of other sunscreens tested. Application of MOW toxin often resulted in large, raised welts that persisted for days on the control area of the arms, as well as on one or both of the alternative sunscreens tested, while the NoStingz area remained relatively welt-free.

"This latest data confirms prior clinical study results and what we've been hearing from happy customers about NoStingz-it works," stated Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John. "These results will support the expansion of our sales channels for NoStingz as well providing important insight into making further advancements with our sunscreen and skin care product lines."

The clinical study was conducted by Angelshark Consulting and led by Dr. Patric Rice and Dr. Eric Stroud in the Florida Keys.

NoStingz is available online through Amazon and Walmart, as well as select physical stores.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, psoriasis, and vitiligo. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products and licensing royalties.

