PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total loan origination volume for the second quarter was $31.8 billion, of which $28.0 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 2Q23 net income of $228.8 million, inclusive of a $24.6 million increase in fair value of MSRs and diluted earnings per share of $0.08.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "UWM continues to prove that regardless of the interest rate environment, our business model, coupled with the broker channel being the best place for a consumer to get a loan and the best place for a loan officer to work, is a winning formula. Unlike others that are more reactive to cyclical market conditions, we will continue to be aggressive in our technology and product investments. We are hiring right now, whereas the industry as a whole is continuing to cut back on capacity. Despite a historic decline in industry-wide origination volume during 2023, UWM remains profitable. Other management teams seem to have forgotten that during a mortgage boom, the majority of the opportunity is in the first six months. Companies that are not prepared for those events react late, hire late, train late and miss most of the opportunity. UWM is doing the work and making the investment now to make the most of the opportunity when it inevitably comes while continuing to be profitable and continuing to reward our shareholders with a regular dividend."

Originations of $31.8 billion in 2Q23, compared to $22.3 billion in 1Q23 and $29.9 billion in 2Q22

Purchase originations of $28.0 billion in 2Q23, compared to $19.2 billion in 1Q23 and $22.4 billion in 2Q22

Total gain margin of 88 bps in 2Q23 compared to 92 bps in 1Q23 and 99 bps in 2Q22

Net income of $228.8 million in 2Q23 compared to a net loss of $138.6 million in 1Q23 and $215.4 million of net income in 2Q22

Adjusted EBITDA of $125.4 million in 2Q23 compared to $141.0 million in 1Q23 and $95.0 million in 2Q22

Total equity of $2.9 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.9 billion at March 31, 2023, and $3.2 billion at June 30, 2022

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $294.9 billion with a WAC of 3.84% at June 30, 2023, compared to $297.9 billion with a WAC of 3.66% at March 31, 2023, and $308.1 billion with a WAC of 3.19% at June 30, 2022

Ended 2Q23 with approximately $2.8 billion of available liquidity, including $0.9 billion of cash and self-warehouse, and $1.9 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $1.4 billion under lines of credit secured by agency and Ginnie Mae MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Loan origination volume(1) $ 31,846,800 $ 22,335,014 $ 29,881,809 Total gain margin(1)(2) 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.99 % Net income (loss) $ 228,794 $ (138,613 ) $ 215,445 Diluted EPS 0.08 (0.13 ) 0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS(3) 0.11 (0.07 ) 0.10 Adjusted net income(3) 175,953 (106,806 ) 165,274 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 125,380 140,994 94,994 (1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 634,576 $ 740,063 $ 958,656 Mortgage loans at fair value 6,269,924 4,800,259 5,332,383 Mortgage servicing rights 4,224,207 3,974,870 3,736,359 Total assets 12,425,919 10,947,716 11,016,910 Non-funding debt (1) 2,623,991 2,623,962 2,153,795 Total equity 2,947,122 2,874,542 3,223,902 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 0.89 0.91 0.67 (1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Unpaid principal balance $ 294,945,929 $ 297,906,035 $ 308,093,311 Weighted average interest rate 3.84 % 3.66 % 3.19 % Weighted average age (months) 20 18 13

Technology and Loan Product Launches

Conventional 1% Down: Allows borrowers with less than 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) to qualify. Those who qualify will put down 1 percent of the loan toward their down payment and UWM will then pay a 2 percent grant up to $4,000, for a total down payment of 3 percent.

UWM Portal: A bi-directional API that allows independent mortgage brokers to seamlessly link their Loan Origination System (LOS) platform to UWM's EASE system, further streamlining the loan process.

PA+: A service that offers an additional level of loan processing support when needed. When an LO or processor orders PA+, they receive a dedicated UWM Loan Coordinator who will work with them and their borrower to help, scrub, order and send docs.

Expanded Jumbo Offerings: UWM now offers a suite of fixed-rate jumbo products, giving brokers the flexibility to tailor a fixed jumbo loan to best serve each borrower's needs.

Bank Statement Loans: Four new Bank Statement loan offerings, giving brokers increased transparency into investor guidelines and borrower qualifications, helping brokers find the right option for their self-employed borrowers.

Operational Highlights

Achieved Net Promoter Score of +88.0 in 2Q23

Our 0.99% 60+ days delinquency as of June 30, 2023, was significantly better than the industry average of 1.47% 1

UWM LIVE!: UWM hosted over 6,000 independent mortgage brokers and real estate agents at the annual UWM LIVE! event, which included speakers from across the country such as Tony Robbins and Tarek El Moussa

1 Source: TransUnion (as of June 2023).

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands) Purchase: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Conventional $ 17,607,736 $ 12,969,966 $ 14,891,850 Government 9,184,089 5,623,050 5,773,192 Jumbo and other (1) 1,243,350 652,780 1,718,616 Total Purchase $ 28,035,175 $ 19,245,796 $ 22,383,658 Refinance: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Conventional $ 2,113,172 $ 1,869,911 $ 5,335,495 Government 1,336,350 941,775 1,780,263 Jumbo and other (1) 362,103 277,532 382,393 Total Refinance $ 3,811,625 $ 3,089,218 $ 7,498,151 Total Originations $ 31,846,800 $ 22,335,014 $ 29,881,809 (1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens) and construction loans.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, also said, "Our purchase volume continues to set UWM records and should be viewed as exceptionally positive by anyone who follows the mortgage industry. In an environment where our competitors are pulling back, UWM is originating more purchase volume than it has ever done. We said that we would outperform when market conditions are tough, and we have done exactly that, a testament to the strength of the wholesale channel and our value proposition to consumers."

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

We anticipate third quarter production to be in the $26 to $33 billion range, with gain margin from 75 to 100 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, for the eleventh consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2023. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about October 11, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 9, at 10:30 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting:

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income," which is our pre-tax income adjusted for a 23.50% and 23.03% estimated annual effective tax rate for the periods during 2023 and 2022, respectively. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Earnings before income taxes $ 230,004 $ (139,616 ) $ 216,214 Impact of estimated annual effective tax rate of 23.50% and 23.03% for periods during 2023 and 2022, respectively (54,051 ) 32,810 (49,794 ) Adjusted net income $ 175,953 $ (106,806 ) $ 166,420

Adjusted diluted EPS Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,533,620 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,595,176,920 1,594,990,581 1,594,603,407 Adjusted net income $ 175,953 $ (106,806 ) $ 166,420 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.11 (0.07 ) 0.10 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Net income 228,794 (138,613 ) 215,445 Interest expense on non-funding debt 42,756 42,703 29,692 Provision for income taxes 1,210 (1,003 ) 769 Depreciation and amortization 11,441 11,670 11,181 Stock-based compensation expense 3,567 2,482 1,676 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions (164,526 ) 222,915 (176,456 ) Deferred compensation, net (564 ) 1,081 3,125 Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants 1,175 2,098 (2,850 ) Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability 915 250 2,500 Change in fair value of investment securities 612 (2,589 ) 9,912 Adjusted EBITDA 125,380 140,994 94,994

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Senior notes $ 1,986,301 $ 1,985,319 $ 1,982,103 Borrowings against investment securities 100,901 101,345 118,786 Secured lines of credit 500,000 500,000 - Equipment note payable 433 486 1,536 Finance lease liability 36,356 36,812 51,370 Total non-funding debt $ 2,623,991 $ 2,623,962 $ 2,153,795 Total equity $ 2,947,122 $ 2,874,542 $ 3,223,902 Non-funding debt to equity 0.89 0.91 0.67

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (3) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (4) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (5) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (6)our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates and levels of refinance activity; (7) our expectations related to production and margin in the third quarter of 2023; (8) the benefits of our business model and strategies, including our "Game On" and "All In" initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry in 2023 and beyond; (9) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (10) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (11) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (12) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (13) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including; (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. With respect to expectations regarding the share repurchase program, the amount and timing of share repurchases will depend upon, among other things, market conditions, share price, liquidity targets and regulatory requirements. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for eight consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 634,576 $ 704,898 Mortgage loans at fair value 6,269,924 7,134,960 Derivative assets 61,407 82,869 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 111,625 113,290 Accounts receivable, net 347,865 383,147 Mortgage servicing rights 4,224,207 4,453,261 Premises and equipment, net 149,515 152,477 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $99,990 and $102,322 with related parties) 101,686 104,181 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $25,835 and $26,867 with related parties) 34,947 42,218 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 409,078 345,490 Other assets 81,089 83,834 Total assets $ 12,425,919 $ 13,600,625 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 5,732,791 $ 6,443,992 Derivative liabilities 21,734 49,748 Secured line of credit 500,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 100,901 101,345 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 423,407 439,719 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,518 159,465 Senior notes 1,986,301 1,984,336 Operating lease liability (includes $107,015 and $109,473 with related parties) 108,711 111,332 Finance lease liability (includes $27,064 and $27,857 with related parties) 36,356 43,505 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 409,078 345,490 Total liabilities 9,478,797 10,428,932 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 93,114,878 and 92,575,974 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,267 903 Retained earnings 120,379 142,500 Non-controlling interest 2,825,317 3,028,131 Total equity 2,947,122 3,171,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,425,919 $ 13,600,625

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenue Loan production income $ 280,757 $ 205,424 $ 296,535 $ 486,181 $ 680,406 Loan servicing income 193,220 218,557 179,501 411,777 378,066 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 24,648 (337,287 ) 26,169 (312,639 ) 198,132 Interest income 88,895 74,580 62,020 163,475 129,415 Total revenue, net 587,520 161,274 564,225 748,794 1,386,019 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 131,380 121,003 138,983 252,383 299,592 Direct loan production costs 23,618 16,483 25,757 40,101 52,475 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 21,588 17,210 20,625 38,798 33,462 Depreciation and amortization 11,441 11,670 11,181 23,111 22,096 General and administrative 52,691 34,619 39,909 87,310 78,232 Servicing costs 31,658 36,862 44,435 68,520 91,619 Interest expense 82,437 63,284 57,559 145,721 117,933 Other expense/(income) 2,703 (241 ) 9,562 2,462 17,064 Total expenses 357,516 300,890 348,011 658,406 712,473 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 230,004 (139,616 ) 216,214 90,388 673,546 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,210 (1,003 ) 769 207 4,814 Net income (loss) 228,794 (138,613 ) 215,445 90,181 668,732 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 221,236 (126,672 ) 207,079 94,564 638,436 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 7,558 $ (11,941 ) $ 8,366 $ (4,383 ) $ 30,296 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,533,620 93,014,478 92,374,988 Diluted 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,533,620 93,014,478 1,594,444,775

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2023, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 634,576 $ 740,063 $ 704,898 $ 799,534 $ 958,656 Mortgage loans at fair value 6,269,924 4,800,259 7,134,960 5,031,068 5,022,806 Derivative assets 61,407 61,136 82,869 385,348 125,079 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 111,625 114,275 113,290 115,079 125,193 Accounts receivable, net 347,865 433,747 383,147 556,153 350,090 Mortgage servicing rights 4,224,207 3,974,870 4,453,261 4,305,686 3,736,359 Premises and equipment, net 149,515 152,428 152,477 152,172 153,971 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 101,686 102,923 104,181 101,377 102,533 Finance lease right-of-use asset 34,947 38,320 42,218 45,667 50,179 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 409,078 440,775 345,490 310,149 309,577 Other assets 81,089 88,920 83,834 87,850 82,467 Total assets $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083 $ 11,016,910 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 5,732,791 $ 4,259,834 $ 6,443,992 $ 4,712,719 $ 4,497,353 Derivative liabilities 21,734 62,742 49,748 215,330 93,958 Secured line of credit 500,000 500,000 750,000 - - Borrowings against investment securities 100,901 101,345 101,345 114,875 118,786 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 423,407 416,818 439,719 846,905 470,017 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,518 159,517 159,465 159,465 159,461 Senior notes 1,986,301 1,985,319 1,984,336 1,983,099 1,982,103 Operating lease liability 108,711 110,012 111,332 108,591 109,811 Finance lease liability 36,356 36,812 43,505 46,917 51,370 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 409,078 440,775 345,490 310,149 310,149 Total liabilities 9,478,797 8,073,174 10,428,932 8,498,050 7,793,008 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 93,114,878 and 92,575,974 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 9 9 9 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - - - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or 2022 - - - - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,267 1,036 903 784 669 Retained earnings 120,379 122,136 142,500 141,194 137,955 Non-controlling interest 2,825,317 2,751,211 3,028,131 3,249,896 3,085,119 Total equity 2,947,122 2,874,542 3,171,693 3,392,033 3,223,902 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083 $ 11,016,910

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Revenue Loan production income $ 280,757 $ 205,424 $ 129,180 $ 172,402 $ 296,535 Loan servicing income 193,220 218,557 217,225 196,781 179,501 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 24,648 (337,287 ) (150,808 ) 236,780 26,169 Interest income 88,895 74,580 106,837 78,210 62,020 Total revenue, net 587,520 161,274 302,434 684,173 564,225 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 131,380 121,003 118,266 135,028 138,983 Direct loan production costs 23,618 16,483 17,396 20,498 25,757 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 21,588 17,210 22,976 17,730 20,625 Depreciation and amortization 11,441 11,670 11,713 11,426 11,181 General and administrative 52,691 34,619 49,668 51,649 39,909 Servicing costs 31,658 36,862 36,809 37,596 44,435 Interest expense 82,437 63,284 114,918 73,136 57,559 Other expense/(income) 2,703 (241 ) (54 ) 6,729 9,562 Total expenses 357,516 300,890 371,692 353,792 348,011 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 230,004 (139,616 ) (69,258 ) 330,381 216,214 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,210 (1,003 ) (6,774 ) 4,771 769 Net income (loss) 228,794 (138,613 ) (62,484 ) 325,610 215,445 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 221,236 (126,672 ) (62,207 ) 313,914 207,079 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 7,558 $ (11,941 ) $ (277 ) $ 11,696 $ 8,366 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,575,549 92,571,886 92,533,620 Diluted 93,107,133 92,920,794 1,594,645,336 92,571,886 92,533,620

