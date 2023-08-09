International Paper Company: A Closer Look: Tracking the Swallow-Tailed Kite

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / A shining example of IP's approach to responsible fiber procurement is our partnership with American Bird Conservancy (ABC) and the Avian Research and Conservation Institute (ARCI). This partnership includes developing bird-focused management recommendations for private forest landowners, conducting field-based workshops with forest landowners and our suppliers, and species-specific work, including capturing, tagging and tracking swallow-tailed kites, one of North America's most beautiful birds of prey.

The swallow-tailed kite is a large black-and-white bird, with long narrow wings spanning four feet across and a distinctive forked elongated tail. They are long-distance migrants that spend their spring and summer months in the Southeastern U.S., then migrate to their wintering grounds in central South America. They are excellent ambassadors for sustainable working forests, as they're easily recognized in the field and thrive in sustainable managed working forests.

In 2022, we captured and tagged a kite near our Savannah, Georgia mill. An article in the Winter 2021/2022 issue of ABC's magazine led to an excellent short documentary, "Kites in the Trees," filmed and produced by South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV). This effort confirms that nature-positive outcomes occur within working forest landscapes. Managed working forests can provide society with a renewable source of fiber without compromising critical wildlife habitat.

