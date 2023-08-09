Acre: Five Venues Disrupting the Sustainable Food and Beverage Space Across the Globe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Acre



How do you choose the ideal venue for your company's networking events to ensure it is aligned with your brand and values while championing sustainability?

Planning and hosting corporate events can take its toll on the environment, particularly from a food waste viewpoint, which is why we do our best to keep our impact as low as possible whenever we gather our clients together.

In alignment with Sustainable Gastronomy Day, which took place on June 18th, we reflect on our recent networking events to spotlight the venues we have recently used that go above and beyond when it comes to sustainability.

Firstly though, you might be wondering…

What is sustainable gastronomy?

It mainly refers to local cuisine, produced and prepared to ensure our precious natural resources are not wasted by considering the origin of the ingredients, how the food is grown and transported and how the journey ends on our plates.

The United Nations designated Sustainable Gastronomy Day to raise public awareness of its contribution to sustainable development. With an extra two billion mouths to feed by 2050 (making it an estimated total of nine billion people to nourish across the globe), the environmental challenges that come with our increasing demand for food are leaving a bitter taste in our mouths.

So, here are the venues striving to effect change through their daily operations and providing diners with delicious, high-quality food and drinks that have less impact on the environment.

1. Apricity

London

If Apricity's waitlist is anything to go by, it's possible you've heard of this Green Michelin Star restaurant in the heart of Mayfair. Founded by multi-award-winning chef Chantelle Nicholson, the team's fine-tuned focus on low-waste food and beverages is inspirational.

The restaurant only uses locally-sourced/foraged produce for net positive impact, using regenerative-farmed meat, sustainably-sourced fish and wine produced from agroecological processes to boost biodiversity.

2. Native

London

British heritage cooking, using homegrown ingredients, is the brainchild of co-founders Ivan Tisdall-Downes and Imogen Davis who have transitioned their dining prowess from street food markets to London's Mayfair.

Passion and knowledge of foraging to supply the forward-thinking restaurant is demonstrated via innovative, sustainable cooking using fresh home-grown ingredients. Ivan is a River Cottage-alumnus and honed his culinary skills at Blue Hill Farm in New York, before settling in London.

3. Capital Kitchen

Amsterdam

Amsterdam's innovator when it comes to sustainable food and drink creations has developed a community by collaborating with those who are mutually striving for a better planet.

Based in Capital C, the city's creative hub, the restaurant blends locally-sourced dishes with art and storytelling to create an exquisite, unusual dining experience.

4. Chef's Table

Singapore

The epitome of a home-from-home feel, this gem in Singapore's Tanjong Pagar district utilises the finest seasonal produce that underpins its ethos on sustainable dining.

Diners can indulge in a choice of three menus, all under the fine-dining umbrella, curated by Stephan Zoisl and his team of culinary experts.

Produce, including carefully-selected wines, is sourced on a small batch basis to avoid waste and during the cooking process, diners are able to interact with the chef who can share best practices, thanks to its intentional open kitchen design.

5. Gallow Green Rooftop

New York

Having been sensationally shut down just days after World War II broke out, this legendary hotel re-opened to the public decades later and offers a theatrical experience for the ultimate in entertainment.

From being sealed up for years (just six weeks after it opened in 1939), The McKittrick Hotel could have been the most luxurious hotel of its time. It has re-opened its doors and New York's best kept secret rooftop bar (until now!), Gallow Green, awaits those looking for something a little different. Filled with an abundance of greenery for biodiversity fans, it's a great place to feel closer to nature.

Has your business hosted an event at a sustainable venue that hasn't been highlighted in this blog? Please contact us with more details about how your choice of venue aligns with your organisation's ethos.

If you would like to embed sustainability into all functions of your business and need support to unearth the right talent and skill set, Acre is the world's market leader in search, recruitment, talent development and advisory. With 20 years' experience in the sustainability recruitment space, we look forward to hearing from you.

