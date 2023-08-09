Clearview Roofing and Construction: Long Island & Queens Roofing Contractors Announce New Babylon Location

LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Since their start as a family-owned Long Island roofing company in 1961, Clearview Roofing & Construction has expanded through new locations across New York, including a Babylon office to be opened just in time for storm season. The new office will be open for business to join their current offices in Port Washington, Huntington and Rockville Centre, as well as services offered to all of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties.

The company specializes in shingle roofing, TPO and EPDM Rubber Flat roofing, slate roofing, cedar shake roofing and skylights. These services will now be offered to residents of Babylon, where the new office will be open for business in the coming month.

Long Island and Queens residents may still turn to Clearview for any of their construction or roofing necessities, and as the company continues to grow, their volume of insurance restoration jobs has also expanded. Residents of Babylon, NY and the surrounding south shore of Suffolk county may find that they need assistance dealing with not only roofing but water-related damage. "Clearview provides air movers, air scrubbers and power vacuums to remove water out of basements from flooding or pipe burst events," says Chris Feniello. "We have serviced many homeowners with their insurance claims and we feel that the south shore is in need of these services as well - this ultimately inspired our decision to open up the new location in Babylon, NY."

"We get most roofs done in one day. Since we have such a large workforce, we don't have our customers waiting weeks to months on end for their project to be scheduled. When we start a job, we stay on the job until we finish, and we are paid upon completion," says Feniello. "We encourage customers to communicate with our employees and I feel it's important to talk to the client throughout the process, beginning to end."

To accommodate the magnitude of clients requesting Clearview's services, they have taken a multi office approach. This ensures efficiency and prompt response time. Clearview is big on safety and accountability. "It's important that homeowners understand the difference between roofing category insurance and home improvement insurance that contractors carry. Roofing insurance is, on average, 10x more than just home improvement insurance for contractors." Employees are also required to take Osha safety classes and go through ongoing training prior which is part of the job and a top priority for Desmond and Feniello. "Our employees are also GAF certified for both shingle roofing and flat roofing."

As a family-owned business, Clearview does their best to ensure customers are offered a seamless contracting job from start to finish. This includes free on-site estimates, fair pricing, and consistent communication between contractors and clients. In order to ease clients into the process, Clearview also works with most major insurance companies to offer customers the most out of their claim. Services are also offered 24/7 Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Friday and Sunday to accommodate unexpected issues or emergencies.

Clearview Roofing and Construction serves many counties in New York, and customer reviews are a testament to their integrity. As client satisfaction and employee safety are two main priorities for both Desmond and Feniello, both hope to continue offering their trustworthy services to more New York counties with their new office opening soon. For Babylon residents hoping to finally complete that renovation job or proactively improve the safety and lifespan of their roof, check out their new location opening up at 83 Fire Island Ave. (Suite 2), Babylon, NY, 11702.

About Clearview Roofing and Construction

Clearview Roofing and Construction first began operations in 1961 as a family-owned business by the uncle and father of Kevin Desmond. Kevin along with Chris Feniello, the company has running offices in Port Washington, Huntington and Rockville Centre, and also services all of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. Clearview specializes in roofing services such as shingle roofing, TPO and EPDM Rubber Flat roofing, slate roofing, cedar shake roofing and skylights. To get a free on-site estimate or request a quote, contact Clearview Roofing & Construction through their website or email/call:

