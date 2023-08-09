Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results

Q2 2023 Revenue of $25.8 million, compared to $24.9 million in Q1 2023

Q2 2023 Net loss of $4.3 million

Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

"During the quarter, we grew our share of total Nevada state-wide sales and once again had some of the most sold brands across all major product categories. We had a steady quarter in California and across our business we saw improvement in gross margins and EBITDA margins sequentially. Overall we've had a good first half of the year," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

"We are executing on the strategic goals we laid out at the beginning of the year. We continue to strengthen the destination appeal and reputation of the SuperStore and are making progress towards opening our consumption lounge. We are also nearing the completion of our new dispensary in Illinois, an exciting addition to our retail portfolio," commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Between our ongoing construction projects, the strength of our business in Nevada and our rock-solid balance sheet 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for Planet 13."

Financial Highlights - Q2 - 2023

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted

Revenue was $25.8 million as compared to $28.4 million, a decrease of 9.1%. The decline in revenue was driven by a decline in the average price of cannabis in Nevada, partially offset by an increase in wholesale revenue in Nevada.

Gross profit was $11.9 million or 46.0% as compared to $13.8 million or 48.7%. The decline in gross profit was driven by a decrease in the average price of cannabis in Nevada and a greater percentage of revenue coming from lower-margin wholesale revenue.

Total expenses were $15.4 million as compared to $15.6 million, a decrease of 1.6%. The decline in total expenses was driven by lower share-based compensation offset by higher professional fees associated with potential M&A.

Net loss of $4.3 million as compared to a net loss of $2.0 million. The increase in net loss was driven by lower gross profit dollars as well as high one-time costs associated with potential M&A.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million. The higher Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to improvement in the Company's operating costs.

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $40.5 million as compared to $52.4 million

Total assets of $222.7 million as compared to $233.6 million

Total liabilities of $40.5 million as compared to $42.7 million

Q2 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (the "MD&A").

On June 23, 2023, Planet 13 announced they had received the first Nevada State conditional consumption lounge license.

On June 29, 2023, Planet 13 announced the return of Cannabition, an immersive cannabis experience.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Results of Operations

(Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended and % change based June 30, June 30, on these figures) 2023 2022 change Total Revenue $ 25.83 $ 28.41 -9 % Gross Profit $ 11.88 $ 13.82 -14 % Gross Profit % 46.0 % 48.7 % -5 % Net income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes $ (1.49 ) $ 0.85 -274 % Net Loss $ (4.35 ) $ (2.04 ) 113 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.00 $ 2.92 3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.6 % 10.3 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

There are financial measures included in this press release that are not in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before share-based compensation, the change in fair value of warrants and one-time non-recurring expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended and % change based June 30, June 30, on these figures) 2023 2022 change Net Income (Loss) $ (4.35 ) $ (2.04 ) 113 % Add impact of: Interest income, net $ (0.30 ) $ (0.05 ) 561 % Provision for income taxes $ 2.86 $ 2.89 -1 % Depreciation and amortization $ 1.99 $ 1.96 1 % Depreciation included in cost of goods sold $ 0.98 $ 0.72 36 % EBITDA $ 1.18 $ 3.50 -66 % Change in fair value of warrants $ - $ (2.64 ) -100 % Share-based compensation and related premiums $ 0.60 $ 2.06 -71 % Professional fees expensed related to NGW acquisition $ - $ - 0 % Professional fees expensed related to M&A activities $ 0.93 $ - 0 % Professional fees expensed related to SEC Domestic Issuer Form 10 filing and U.S Domestication from British Columbia to Nevada $ 0.28 $ - 0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.00 $ 2.92 3 %

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to our strategic goals or future performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others: final regulatory and other approvals or consents needed to operate our business; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis market in the states in which we currently operate in or contemplate future operations and changing consumer habits in such states; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties including international conflict; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the states in which we currently operate in or contemplate future operations; employee relations and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's periodic reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In United States Dollars)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 40,467,525 $ 52,356,914 Accounts Receivable 1,320,998 1,326,795 Inventory 14,712,473 13,004,839 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,848,838 3,810,394 Total Current Assets 59,349,834 70,498,942 Property and Equipment 69,453,103 71,466,051 Intangible Assets 71,100,663 69,288,007 Right of Use Assets - Operating 21,650,593 21,168,171 Long-term Deposits and Other Assets 832,853 862,545 Deferred Tax Asset 318,294 346,257 TOTAL ASSETS $ 222,705,340 $ 233,629,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current: Accounts Payable $ 3,018,576 $ 3,112,820 Accrued Expenses 6,989,504 8,072,224 Income Taxes Payable 781,233 2,826,501 Notes Payable - Current Portion 884,000 884,000 Operating Lease Liabilities 545,043 479,161 Total Current Liabilities 12,218,356 15,374,706 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating Lease Liabilities 26,738,325 25,833,071 Warranty Liability - 18,127 Other Long-term Liabilities 28,000 28,000 Deferred Tax Liability 1,482,864 1,487,204 Total Liabilities 40,467,545 42,741,108 Commitments and Contingencies (refer to Note 16) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Shares, no par value, unlimited Common Shares authorized, 222,247,854 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 220,470,061 at December 31, 2022 - - Additional Paid-In Capital 314,025,857 312,023,359 Deficit (131,788,062 ) (121,134,494 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 182,237,795 190,888,865 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 222,705,340 $ 233,629,973

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, In United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues, net of discounts $ 25,832,711 $ 28,412,230 Cost of Goods Sold (13,950,477 ) (14,587,723 ) Gross Profit 11,882,234 13,824,507 Expenses: General and Administrative 11,271,370 12,011,053 Sales and Marketing 1,332,498 887,436 Lease Expense 794,389 779,050 Depreciation 1,986,578 1,963,937 Total Expenses 15,384,835 15,641,476 Loss From Operations (3,502,601 ) (1,816,969 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income, net 299,306 45,258 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 4,229 74,543 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 2,635,425 Other Income (Expense), net 1,712,598 (85,698 ) Total Other Income 2,016,133 2,669,528 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,486,468 ) 852,559 Provision For Income Taxes Current Tax Expense (2,904,644 ) (2,908,359 ) Deferred Tax Recovery 41,787 16,275 (2,862,857 ) (2,892,084 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ (4,349,325 ) $ (2,039,525 ) Loss per Share Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and diluted 221,791,320 220,088,004

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In United States Dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (10,653,568 ) $ (4,100,596 ) Adjustments for items not involving cash: Shared based compensation expense 1,323,618 4,116,573 Non-cash lease expense 2,559,990 1,799,593 Depreciation 6,230,026 5,316,191 Change in fair value of warrant liability (18,127 ) (6,795,234 ) Loss on translation of warrant liability - 12,758 Deferred tax recovery (4,340 ) - Proceeds from lease incentive - 1,000,000 Lease incentive amortization (52,231 ) (260,987 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets (14,749 ) - (629,381 ) 1,088,298 Net Changes in Non-cash Working Capital Items (4,079,677 ) 1,848,718 Repayment of lease liabilities (2,016,581 ) (1,751,380 ) Total Operating (6,725,639 ) 1,185,636 FINANCING ACTIVITIES RSU withholding taxes paid in lieu of share issuance (267,526 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options - 97,980 Total Financing (267,526 ) 97,980 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,070,701 ) (11,737,742 ) Proceeds from sales of fixed assets 40,727 - Purchase of 51% interest in Planet 13 Illinois (866,250 ) - Net cash acquired through NGW acquisition - 1,478,698 Total Investing (4,896,224 ) (10,259,044 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash - 1,909 NET CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD (11,889,389 ) (8,973,519 ) CASH Beginning of Period 52,356,914 61,588,843 End of Period $ 40,467,525 $ 52,615,324

