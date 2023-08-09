ADC Energy USA, Inc.: Agam Pandit and ADC Energy Prepare for COP28 in UAE and Global Expansion of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / ADC Energy USA, Inc. , the inventor of a "new form of energy," and its Director of Global Operations? Agam Pandit have announced their ongoing preparations for the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP28) in Dubai. The company is also implementing its expansion plans, with the goal of creating more clean energy jobs in the USA, Middle East, India, United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa.

COP28 ?is scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. Leaders from the United Nations, governments, non-governmental organizations, and businesses will meet to discuss climate change issues that include land use, education, science, mitigation, the ocean, gender, and capacity building. Agam explains that ADC Energy invented and is now deploying a "new and greener" form of "hybrid" energy for future generations, and it is providing key stakeholders with insights for COP28 discussion groups and meetings.

"At ADC Energy, we are fully committed to helping humanity to reduce its carbon footprint and improve safety standards beyond the limitations of our vintage energy paradigm. ADC Energy impacts and improves energy at all levels. We developed a new 'hybrid' form of AI-enabled energy so that people around the world can easily access green, safe, and affordable energy solutions, with the primary mission to protect our children's future environment," says Agam. "As COP28 approaches, we are collaborating with global leaders about talking points that can be presented in meetings so that the conference is more impactful."

Agam Pandit: developing sustainability, green energy, and carbon solutions worldwide

ADC Energy is also proceeding with expansion plans designed to help grow the green energy sector around the globe and contribute to workforce and economic development in developing nations. Agam and his operations team are taking steps to partner with local entrepreneurs to open offices in Dubai, London, New Delhi, and Nairobi, among other locations.

"At ADC Energy, our mission is to 'Power Everyone,'" says Agam. "As COP28 approaches, we will double our efforts to offer bold, practical suggestions for how to lead the world away from the consequences of climate change and create a safe, thriving society for everyone."

About ADC Energy USA

ADC Energy USA's advanced AI-enabled energy technology is changing the entire foundation of energy. Its innovative energy solutions include high powered but low voltage hybrid energy management for all buildings, ADC AIR - a solar/battery powered HVAC replacement, solar/battery powered lights, and expanding to larger market segments as traction grows.

ADC Energy USA, Inc. is led by Director of Global Operations Agam Pandit, a global business entrepreneur, angel investor, former international cricketer, and Junior World Cup winner for India.

