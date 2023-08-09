Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 9 août /August 2023) - Playground Ventures Inc. will be reinstated for trading on August 10, 2023.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Playground Ventures Inc. sera réintégré à la négociation le 10 août 2023.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : le 10 août/August 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PLAY

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com