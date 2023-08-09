Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Lode Metals Corp. (CSE: LODE) ("Lode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued 3,950,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $395,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.16 until August 9, 2025.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Offering included participation by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the amount of 100,000 Units. This participation by an officer of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). For this participation in the Offering, the Company has relied upon the exemption from the formal valuation requirements contained in Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and has relied upon the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Concurrently with completion of the Offering, the Company has settled (the "Settlement") outstanding indebtedness of $150,000, owing to an arms-length creditor, through the issuance of 1,500,000 Units at a deemed price of $0.10 per Unit. The indebtedness represents the principal amount of funds previously lent to the Company to support working capital needs.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering and the Settlement are subject to restrictions on resale until December 10, 2023 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Lode Metals Corp.

Lode Metals is a gold exploration company focused on applying modern exploration techniques integrated with current geological models to the previous producing, high-grade Cracker Creek property located in northeastern Oregon, United States. The Cracker Creek property consolidates the contiguous, high-grade, past-producing Columbia, Eureka, Excelsior and North Pole Mines, collectively the most prolific gold producers in Oregon between 1891 and 1934.

For further information contact:

Jon Bey

President & Chief Executive Officer

Lode Metals Corp.

Email: info@lodemetals.com

www.lodemetals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

