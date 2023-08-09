CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Per Class B share (3) : $0.90 adjusted basic earnings down 4.3%; $0.88 basic earnings down 3.3%; currency translation positive $0.05 per share

Sales increased 1.8% on 1.0% acquisition growth, 5.3% positive currency translation partially offset by 4.5% organic decline

Avery and Checkpoint posted organic sales growth of 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively

Operating income (1) declined 2.3%, with a 14.7% operating margin (1) down 60 bps

Six-Month Highlights

Per Class B share (3) : $1.84 adjusted basic earnings up 2.8%; $1.82 basic earnings up 4.0%; currency translation positive $0.10 per share

Sales increased 5.1% on 1.9% acquisition growth, 4.9% positive currency translation partially offset by 1.7% organic decline

Operating income (1) improved 4.9%, with a 15.2% operating margin (1)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) ("the Company"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today reported 2023 second quarter results.

Sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased 1.8% to $1,644.5 million, compared to $1,615.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, with an organic decline of 4.5% offset by acquisition-related growth of 1.0% and a 5.3% positive impact from foreign currency translation.

Operating income (1) for the second quarter of 2023 was $242.0 million compared to $247.8 million for the comparable quarter of 2022. Operating income for the 2022 second quarter included a $3.5 million non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to the acquired inventory from the Adelbras acquisition that was expensed in the Company's cost of sales in the period. Foreign currency translation had a 5.8% positive impact on operating income for the comparable quarters.

The Company recorded an expense for restructuring and other items of $2.9 million, primarily attributable to reorganization charges at CCL Design and transaction costs associated with acquisitions completed in the current year compared to $3.2 million for reorganization costs in the 2022 second quarter.

Tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $47.7 million compared to $51.7 million in the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the 2023 second quarter was 24.0%, lower than the 24.4% for the 2022 second quarter due to a higher portion of the Company's taxable income earned in lower tax jurisdictions.

Net earnings decreased 4.6% to $155.9 million for the 2023 second quarter compared to $163.4 million for the 2022 second quarter. Basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) for the 2023 second quarter were $0.88 and $0.90, respectively, compared to basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) of $0.91 and $0.94, respectively, in the prior year second quarter. Foreign currency translation had a positive $0.05 per share impact on earnings.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, sales, operating income (1) and net earnings improved 5.1%, 4.9% and 2.8% to $3.3 billion, $499.7 million and $322.3 million, respectively, compared to the same six-month period in 2022. Results for the 2022 six-month period included a $3.5 million non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment to the acquired finished goods inventory from the Adelbras acquisition expensed through cost of sales in the period. The 2023 six-month period included results from six acquisitions completed since January 1, 2022, delivering acquisition-related sales growth of 1.9%. Foreign currency translation had a positive 4.9% impact, partially offset by an organic sales decline of 1.7%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) were $1.82 and $1.84, respectively, compared to basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) of $1.75 and $1.79, respectively, in the prior year six-month period. Foreign currency translation had a positive $0.10 per share impact on earnings.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Solid second quarter results were held by slowing demand in parts of the economy as higher interest rates took hold impacting consumer spending patterns. Avery and Checkpoint both continued to post organic growth, but more than offset by a modest decline in the CCL Segment and the pass through of energy, freight and raw materials deflation at Innovia. All-in, the Company posted $0.90 adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) compared to $0.94 in the 2022 second quarter."

Mr. Martin continued, "Sales declined 3.0% organically in the CCL Segment as certain end markets softened compared to the exceptional double digit growth recorded in the second quarter of 2022. Home and Personal Care results were stable as strong markets in Latin America and robust performance at CCL Container offset significantly lower demand for labels and tubes in North America, while profitability declined in Asia and Europe. Healthcare & Specialty profitability declined on soft results in AgChem markets globally and start-up costs for new plants across the sector, partly offset by sales growth in Healthcare. Food & Beverage profitability was flat as moving costs to a major new sleeve facility in Austria offset foreign exchange gains. Weak global electronics markets eclipsed solid automotive performance, especially internationally, at CCL Design. High levels of banknote inventory built during the pandemic impacted reorder timing at CCL Secure only partly offset by strength in passport components boosted by robust travel demand. Avery delivered solid organic growth, as normalization of back-to-school shipments to the third quarter of 2023 did not occur as expected while direct-to-consumer channels delivered solid sales and profitability gains. Checkpoint MAS results improved in all regions compared to a soft prior year, while apparel label sales moderated as retailers managed inventories, although profitability improved on strong RFID demand and foreign exchange gains. Lower resin, freight and energy costs drove solid sequential profit gains at Innovia with comparative progress held by the impact of continued weak volume conditions in the pressure sensitive label materials industry in North America and Europe. The new EcoFloat facility in Poland reached breakeven for the quarter as these films gained sustainability traction with customers."

Mr. Martin added, "Foreign currency translation had a positive $0.05 impact on earnings per Class B share for the second quarter of 2023. At today's Canadian dollar exchange rates, currency translation would be a tailwind, if sustained, for the third quarter of 2023."

Mr. Martin concluded, "The Company finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity. The Company's consolidated leverage ratio (5) of 1.24 times Adjusted EBITDA (2) , $737.8 million of cash-on-hand and US$0.9 billion undrawn capacity on its syndicated revolving credit facility leave us well placed to fund global expansion initiatives. The Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend at $0.2650 per Class B non-voting share and $0.2625 per Class A voting share, payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023, to be paid on September 29, 2023."

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

CCL

Sales increased 3.1% to $995.5 million on 3.0% organic decline, offset by 0.3% acquisition contribution and 5.8% positive impact from foreign currency translation

Regional organic sales growth: low single digit in Europe and Latin America; North America and Asia Pacific declined low single digit and double digit, respectively

Operating income (1) $144.0 million, down 7.0%, 14.5% operating margin (1) down 150 bps

$144.0 million, down 7.0%, 14.5% operating margin down 150 bps Label joint ventures added $0.03 earnings per Class B share

Avery

Sales increased 13.3% to $268.0 million on 2.6% organic growth, 5.6% acquisition contribution and 5.1% positive impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $50.3 million, up 7.2%, 18.8% operating margin (1) , down 100 bps

Checkpoint

Sales increased 6.8% to $210.5 million on organic growth of 3.3% and 3.5% positive impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $28.1 million, up 24.3%, 13.3% operating margin (1) , up 180 bps

Innovia

Sales decreased 21.2% to $170.5 million with 26.6% organic decline partially offset by 5.4% postive impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $19.6 million, down 16.2%, 11.5% operating margin (1) , up 70 bps

Financial Information

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim statements of financial position

Unaudited

In millions of Canadian dollars As at

June 30, 2023 As at

December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 737.8 $ 839.5 Trade and other receivables 1,133.5 1,100.5 Inventories 767.3 785.1 Prepaid expenses 52.4 50.0 Income taxes recoverable 16.4 44.6 Total current assets 2,707.4 2,819.7 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,322.5 2,212.3 Right-of-use assets 187.0 180.2 Goodwill 2,215.7 2,193.5 Intangible assets 984.4 1,018.3 Deferred tax assets 78.4 71.5 Equity-accounted investments 74.2 79.5 Other assets 27.3 23.9 Derivative instruments 38.3 65.5 Total non-current assets 5,927.8 5,844.7 Total assets $ 8,635.2 $ 8,664.4 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 1,227.7 $ 1,394.4 Current portion of long-term debt 4.2 6.6 Lease liabilities 41.6 40.0 Income taxes payable 47.6 60.3 Derivative instruments 0.4 0.1 Total current liabilities 1,321.5 1,501.4 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 2,106.6 2,175.6 Lease liabilities 146.3 139.6 Deferred tax liabilities 309.3 311.7 Employee benefits 256.6 256.9 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 20.4 14.0 Derivative instruments 1.5 - Total non-current liabilities 2,840.7 2,897.8 Total liabilities 4,162.2 4,399.2 Equity Share capital 506.8 468.4 Contributed surplus 134.8 132.0 Retained earnings 3,962.0 3,730.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130.6) (65.4) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 4,473.0 4,265.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,635.2 $ 8,664.4

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim income statements

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share information 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 1,644.5 $ 1,615.2 $ 3,296.6 $ 3,136.9 Cost of sales 1,176.4 1,170.4 2,355.3 2,279.2 Gross profit 468.1 444.8 941.3 857.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 247.4 214.8 482.8 416.7 Restructuring and other items 2.9 3.2 3.7 5.0 Earnings in equity-accounted investments (5.0) (3.7) (8.1) (6.9) 222.8 230.5 462.9 442.9 Finance cost 20.2 15.5 40.2 29.6 Finance income (2.8) (1.3) (5.1) (2.0) Interest on lease liabilities 1.8 1.2 3.5 2.5 Net finance cost 19.2 15.4 38.6 30.1 Earnings before income tax 203.6 215.1 424.3 412.8 Income tax expense 47.7 51.7 102.0 99.2 Net earnings for the period $ 155.9 $ 163.4 $ 322.3 $ 313.6 Earnings per share Basic earnings per Class B share $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.82 $ 1.75 Diluted earnings per Class B share $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.81 $ 1.74

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim statements of cash flows

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 In millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used for) Operating activities Net earnings $ 155.9 $ 163.4 $ 322.3 $ 313.6 Adjustments for: Property, plant and equipment depreciation 68.9 63.6 136.4 127.9 Right-of-use assets depreciation 12.5 9.9 24.4 19.8 Intangibles amortization 17.2 15.9 34.4 32.2 Earnings in equity-accounted investments, net of dividends received (5.0) (3.7) (0.7) (6.9) Net finance costs 19.2 15.4 38.6 30.1 Current income tax expense 61.3 64.2 116.5 115.2 Deferred income tax recovery (13.6) (12.5) (14.5) (16.0) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 10.9 10.0 21.2 19.6 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2.2) (0.4) (3.3) (0.9) 325.1 325.8 675.3 634.6 Change in inventories 36.4 (43.3) 21.3 (93.5) Change in trade and other receivables 54.4 (12.6) (30.6) (45.3) Change in prepaid expenses (7.5) (5.6) (2.2) (1.5) Change in trade and other payables (51.9) 28.4 (178.0) (29.7) Change in income taxes receivable and payable (1.9) (3.1) 0.4 (0.1) Change in employee benefits (1.5) (0.3) 4.3 (6.0) Change in other assets and liabilities (11.6) (2.5) (3.9) (7.8) 341.5 286.8 486.6 450.7 Net interest paid (25.8) (23.7) (31.1) (26.0) Income taxes paid (66.7) (54.0) (100.4) (81.3) Cash provided by operating activities 249.0 209.1 355.1 343.4 Financing activities Proceeds on issuance of long-term debt 12.2 769.4 21.5 1,003.5 Repayment of long-term debt (53.6) (514.0) (57.7) (518.3) Repayment of lease liabilities (11.2) (9.9) (22.6) (19.6) Proceeds from issuance of shares 10.5 0.2 20.0 3.1 Repurchase of shares - (100.0) - (200.0) Dividends paid (47.0) (42.5) (94.0) (85.4) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (89.1) 103.2 (132.8) 183.3 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (137.7) (97.7) (261.6) (194.6) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8.8 3.7 10.1 4.4 Business acquisitions (65.6) (193.0) (65.6) (287.3) Cash used for investing activities (194.5) (287.0) (317.1) (477.5) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (34.6) 25.3 (94.8) 49.2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 787.1 616.9 839.5 602.1 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (14.7) (7.9) (6.9) (17.0) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 737.8 $ 634.3 $ 737.8 $ 634.3

CCL Industries Inc.

Segment Information

Unaudited

In millions of Canadian dollars

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Sales Operating income Sales Operating income

2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 CCL $ 995.5 $ 965.2 $ 144.0 $ 154.9 $ 2,008.6 $ 1,907.2 $ 309.4 $ 307.7 Avery 268.0 236.5 50.3 46.9 528.3 416.8 100.9 80.8 Checkpoint 210.5 197.1 28.1 22.6 420.9 400.1 58.9 49.2 Innovia 170.5 216.4 19.6 23.4 338.8 412.8 30.5 38.7 Total operations $ 1,644.5 $ 1,615.2 $ 242.0 $ 247.8 $ 3,296.6 $ 3,136.9 $ 499.7 $ 476.4 Corporate expense (21.3) (17.8) (41.2) (35.4) Restructuring and other items (2.9) (3.2) (3.7) (5.0) Earnings in equity-accounted investments 5.0 3.7 8.1 6.9 Finance cost (20.2) (15.5) (40.2) (29.6) Finance income 2.8 1.3 5.1 2.0 Interest on lease liabilities (1.8) (1.2) (3.5) (2.5) Income tax expense (47.7) (51.7) (102.0) (99.2) Net earnings $ 155.9 $ 163.4 $ 322.3 $ 313.6

Total Assets Total Liabilities Depreciation and Amortization Capital Expenditures June 30 December 31 June 30 December 31 Six Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022











CCL $ 4,360.0 $ 4,290.6 $ 1,067.5 $ 1,178.6 $ 125.0 $ 117.1 $ 188.9 $ 134.6 Avery 1,156.3 1,102.7 298.7 293.8 21.3 16.7 6.9 17.4 Checkpoint 1,085.4 1,117.7 416.1 445.0 23.5 21.3 28.5 21.9 Innovia 1,149.4 1,157.2 256.9 304.5 24.5 24.0 37.3 20.7 Equity-accounted investments 74.2 79.5 - - - - - - Corporate 809.9 916.7 2,123.0 2,177.3 0.9 0.8 - - Total $ 8,635.2 $ 8,664.4 $ 4,162.2 $ 4,399.2 $ 195.2 $ 179.9 $ 261.6 $ 194.6

Non-IFRS Measures

(1) Operating income and operating income margin are key non-IFRS financial measures used to assist in understanding the profitability of the Company's business units. Operating income is defined as earnings before corporate expenses, net finance cost, goodwill impairment loss, earnings in equity accounted investments, restructuring and other items, and taxes. Operating income margin, also known as return on sales, is defined as operating income over sales.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a critical non-IFRS financial measure used extensively in the packaging industry and other industries to assist in understanding and measuring operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also considered as a proxy for cash flow and a facilitator for business valuations. This non-IFRS financial measure is defined as earnings before net finance cost, taxes, depreciation and amortization, goodwill impairment loss, non-cash acquisition accounting adjustments to inventory, earnings in equity accounted investments and restructuring and other items. Calculations are provided below to reconcile operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this is an important measure as it allows management to assess the ongoing business without the impact of net finance cost, depreciation and amortization and income tax expenses, as well as non-operating factors and one-time items. As a proxy for cash flow, it is intended to indicate the Company's ability to incur or service debt and to invest in property, plant and equipment, and it allows management to compare the business to those of the Company's peers and competitors that may have different capital or organizational structures. Adjusted EBITDA is tracked by financial analysts and investors to evaluate financial performance and is a key metric in business valuations. It is considered an important measure by lenders to the Company and is included in the financial covenants included in the senior notes and bank lines of credit.

Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted EBITDA

Unaudited

(In millions of Canadian dollars) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 CCL $ 995.5 $ 965.2 $ 2,008.6 $ 1,907.2 Avery 268.0 236.5 528.3 416.8 Checkpoint 210.5 197.1 420.9 400.1 Innovia 170.5 216.4 338.8 412.8 Total sales $ 1,644.5 $ 1,615.2 $ 3,296.6 $ 3,136.9 Operating income CCL $ 144.0 $ 154.9 $ 309.4 $ 307.7 Avery 50.3 46.9 100.9 80.8 Checkpoint 28.1 22.6 58.9 49.2 Innovia 19.6 23.4 30.5 38.7 Total operating income (non-IFRS measure) 242.0 247.8 499.7 476.4 Less: Corporate expenses (21.3) (17.8) (41.2) (35.4) Add: Depreciation & amortization 98.6 89.4 195.2 179.9 Add: Non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to inventory - 3.5 - 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) $ 319.3 $ 322.9 $ 653.7 $ 624.4

(3) Adjusted basic earnings per Class B share is an important non-IFRS measure to assist in understanding the ongoing earnings performance of the Company excluding items of a one-time or non-recurring nature. It is not considered a substitute for basic net earnings per Class B share but it does provide additional insight into the ongoing financial results of the Company. This non-IFRS financial measure is defined as basic net earnings per Class B share excluding gains on business dispositions, goodwill impairment loss, non-cash acquisition accounting adjustments to inventory, restructuring and other items, and tax adjustments.

Reconciliation of Basic Earnings per Class B Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings per Class B Share

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 Basic earnings per Class B Share $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.82 $ 1.75 Restructuring and other items 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 Non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to inventory - 0.02 - 0.02

Adjusted Basic Earnings per Class B Share $ 0.90 $ 0.94 $ 1.84 $ 1.79

(4) Free Cash Flow from Operations - A measure indicating the relative amount of cash generated by the Company during the year and available to fund dividends, debt repayments, share buy-backs and acquisitions. It is calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment.

The following table reconciles the measure of free cash flow from operations to IFRS measures reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods ended as indicated.

Free Cash Flow from Operations

Unaudited

(In millions of Canadian dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 355.1 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (261.6 ) Add: Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10.1 Free cash flow from operations $ 103.6 (5) Leverage ratio is a measure that indicates the Company's ability to service its existing debt. Leverage ratio is calculated as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Unaudited (In millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 4.2 Current lease liabilities 41.6 Long-term debt 2,106.6 Long-term lease liabilities 146.3 Total debt 2,298.7 Cash and cash equivalents (737.8 ) Net debt $ 1,560.9 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ending June 30, 2023 (see below) $ 1,260.7 Leverage Ratio 1.24 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended December 31, 2022 $ 1,231.4 less: Adjusted EBITDA for six months ended June 30, 2022 (624.4 ) add: Adjusted EBITDA for six months ended June 30, 2023 653.7 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,260.7

Supplemental Financial Information

Sales Change Analysis

Revenue Growth Rates (%) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Organic Acquisition FX Organic Acquisition FX Growth Growth Translation Total Growth Growth Translation Total CCL (3.0%) 0.3% 5.8% 3.1% (0.1%) 0.2% 5.2% 5.3% Avery 2.6% 5.6% 5.1% 13.3% 7.7% 13.9% 5.2% 26.8% Checkpoint 3.3% - 3.5% 6.8% 2.4% - 2.8% 5.2% Innovia (26.6%) - 5.4% (21.2%) (22.3%) - 4.4% (17.9%) Total (4.5%) 1.0% 5.3% 1.8% (1.7%) 1.9% 4.9% 5.1%

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

