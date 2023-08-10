Swift Current Energy has secured $779 million in financing for an 800 MW solar project in Illinois - the second-largest PV installation in the nation.From pv magazine USA Swift Current Energy has secured project financing for the 800 MW (DC)/593 MW (AC) Double Black Diamond solar project. Once operational, it will be the second largest solar project in the United States. More than $779 million in project financing was closed for this project, making it among the largest solar project financings in US history. Located 30 miles west of Springfield, Illinois, the project is currently under construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...