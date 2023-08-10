Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920930 | ISIN: US4228191023 | Ticker-Symbol: HSI
Tradegate
09.08.23
20:15 Uhr
25,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60025,80009:23
25,40025,60009:21
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 08:06
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Europe

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in July 2023.

Jan Plambeck joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Frankfurt office. As a member of the Consumer Markets practice, he brings nearly 15 years of experience in corporate development and consulting in Germany. Previously, he was managing partner of ZPS Project Development, a residential building construction firm in Stuttgart.

"Jan is highly regarded for his corporate leadership and advisory experience and skills," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "He will work with clients to provide exceptional talent counsel at a time when they seek agile and inventive high performers to achieve their strategic business objectives."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-adds-executive-search-principal-in-europe-301895805.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.