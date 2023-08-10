Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Actusnews Wire
10.08.2023 | 08:53
127 Leser
SES-IMAGOTAG: Increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

SES-imagotag (ISIN FR0010282822) and Natixis ODDO BHF have signed an amendment to the liquidity contract initially entered into on June 28, 2021. This amendment complies with the decision of the AMF n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

Pursuant to this amendment, SES-imagotag has increased the resources allocated to the liquidity contract entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF by:

  • 1,500,000 € (one million five hundred thousand euros)

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources starting August 10, 2023, are as follows:

  • 4,256 SES-imagotag shares
  • 2,049,753.35€

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact: Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81443-ses-imagotag_liquiditycontract_aug10.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
