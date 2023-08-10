AKIVERSE INC.: AKIVERSE PFP Project's First Batch Launches 1,111 Pieces on August 24

Various campaigns are underway offering opportunities to be whitelisted for the coming PFP sales day

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / AKIVERSE INC. has announced the commencement of sales of the first batch of 1,111 NFTs on August 24 at 6:00 PM JST, as part of our 5,555 NFT PFP (Profile-Picture) project on the Web3 gaming platform "AKIVERSE." Preceding the PFP sales, various campaigns will be held offering a chance to win a place on the PFP whitelist (granting special tickets, guaranteed purchase rights, priority purchase rights).









About the AKIVERSE PFP Project

The AKIVERSE PFP project comprises a total collection of 5,555 NFTs.

These represent gamers in the virtual world of AKIVERSE, portraying the players deeply immersed in the games. Designed to appeal not just to players of AKIVERSE but gamers worldwide, these profile pictures are set to become key items that enhance and extend the global gaming community.

Besides being used as NFT icons, PFPs will grant their holders numerous benefits like integration with the games and tokens in the AKIVERSE platform, access to exclusive holder events, and more. Additionally, each piece of art, infused with high-end 3D graphics and diverse traits like hairstyles, eyes, outfits, and accessories, holds its own value as an NFT art collectible.

For more details, check the PFP official website.

Details of the AKIVERSE PFP Sale Batch 1

In this first batch of sale, 1,111 out of the total 5,555 NFT collection will be available for purchase starting from August 24 at 6:00 PM (UTC +9). These NFTs will be sold in a "reveal-style" sale, with traits and rarity being completely random.

Overview of the Batch 1 sale

·Total supply for this sale: 1,111

·Purchase Limit: Unlimited

·Sales Schedule and Pricing:

- Presale ?

- Date: August 24 (Thu) from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM (UTC+9)

- Eligible Buyers: Those with guaranteed purchase rights (first-come-first-served basis)

- Presale ?

- Date: August 24 (Thu) from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM (UTC+9)

- Eligible Buyers: Those with priority purchase rights (first-come-first-served basis)

- Public Sale

- Date: August 25 (Fri) from 8:00 PM onwards (UTC+9)

- Eligible Buyers: Open to all (first-come-first-served basis)

For more details, check the PFP official website.

Details about the subsequent batch of sales will be provided when finalized.

Your Last Chance to Win a Whitelist (Special Ticket, Guaranteed Purchase Right, Priority Purchase Right) for the PFP

PFP By AKIVERSE Whitelist Campaign?VER3.0?

·Application period: August 10, 4:00 PM (UTC+9) to August 20, 11:59 PM (UTC+9).

·Winners: 333 spots.

·Where to apply: campaign page.

Participate in the AKIVERSE SPARK Quest ~Win PFP Special Tickets and More~

For more details on the gaming event, please check here.

Contact Information

Honami Soeda

Marketing Manager

contact@akiverse.inc

080-6913-2947

SOURCE: AKIVERSE INC.

