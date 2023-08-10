A group of researchers in Egypt studied the use of partially submerged angle perforating fins (PSAPF) and solid fins (PSASF) to assess their ability to remove excess heat from floating photovoltaics under Mediterranean outdoor environments. The team found that the optimized PSAPF-FPV module achieved an LCOE of $0.068/kWh).A research team assessing a novel design heat sink as a way of reducing thermal degradation on floating photovoltaic systems (FPVs) at Port Said, Egypt, found that partially submerged angle perforating fins (PSAPF) were highly efficient at increasing heat dissipation from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...