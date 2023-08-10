Verify Inc., a global leader in Supply Chain Risk Management, has launched a new website at www.verifyglobal.com.

"A fundamental part of Verify's 40-year plus value proposition has been the unique and commissioned approach to assist our customers manage and assure performance of their critical supply chains. This extensive experience has led Verify to the recent development of SaaS applications and integrated solutions that not only provide visibility into multiple tiers of any supply chain, but also provide predictive and actionable data for initiatives to improve the overall health of any organization's ecosystem. Given these developments, it was clearly time to bring this leading-edge capability to a broader audience through a remodel of our website," explained Hank Hagedoorn, Director of Business Development Marketing at Verify Inc.

"Risk weighting can be a daunting task for complex and global supply chains," offered Richard Dickson, Senior Director of Verify Europe. "If you are not identifying all relative risk attributes and assigning the appropriate weight to them, the challenges in achieving on-time delivery and zero defects will remain. Our new website both highlights these challenges while also provides solutions for correcting course."

Hank Hagedoorn added, "We wanted a website that focuses on global strategic mapping of complex supply chains where leaders in Procurement, Quality and Supplier Performance may easily access and evaluate solutions that mitigate or even eliminate risk. We are confident the new website has elevated our storytelling and will deliver compelling content along with Verify's unique value propositions driving our business to the next level. We're extremely excited to bring that new user experience to our visitors."

About Verify Inc.

Verify Inc. is a Supply Chain Risk (SCRM) and Supplier Performance Management (SPM) company. Verify provides innovative solutions powered by supply chain intelligence.

