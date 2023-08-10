Grid-scale battery storage systems have surpassed the charging capacity of pumped hydro in Australia's national grid, following the recent completion of two new battery projects, totaling 150 MW.From pv magazine Australia Data from Rystad Energy Senior Analyst David Dixon shows the operational charging capacity from utility batteries in the National Electricity Market (NEM) now stands at 1,451 MW, outstripping the 1,340 MW attributed to pumped hydro. The ascension of grid-scale batteries comes after the energisation of Genex Power's 50 MW/100 MWh Bouldercombe Big Battery project near Rockhampton ...

