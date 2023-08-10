Gupshup.io Introduces FiLLi Cafe, UAE's Beloved Cafe Chain to WhatsApp, Elevates Customer Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup.io, the leading global Conversational Engagement Platform today announced its collaboration with FiLLi Cafe, the renowned cafe chain in the UAE, to bring an unparalleled customer experience for its users on WhatsApp. FiLLi Cafe, celebrated for its iconic FiLLi Zafran tea and delectable offerings, will now be accessible through a dedicated WhatsApp bot, allowing tea aficionados across the UAE to explore the enticing menu, discover exclusive offers, and connect with the brand effortlessly.

With a simple click or text, UAE tea enthusiasts can now indulge in the flavorsome world of FiLLi Cafe directly through WhatsApp.

By simply visiting https://wa.me/971521231991?text=Filli+Cafe or sending a message to +971 52 123 1991, UAE's tea lovers can effortlessly access the WhatsApp bot. This platform not only serves as a channel to explore the latest offers but also ensures that patrons are always in the loop with the brand's updates.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this new chapter in FiLLi Cafe's journey. At FiLLi Cafe, our focus has always been on not just serving tea, but on creating memories and moments for our customers. As we look to the future, we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of convenience and engagement," said Rafih FiLLi, CEO and Founder of FiLLi Cafe.

Gupshup's WhatsApp bot integration has made ordering from FiLLi Cafe more convenient than ever. Users can easily place online orders by getting redirected to the FiLLi Cafe website, ensuring a hassle-free experience from menu selection to finalizing their cravings. This innovative approach exemplifies FiLLi Cafe's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction.

Engagement is at the heart of FiLLi Cafe's customer-centric approach, and the WhatsApp bot takes this engagement to new heights. The integration allows patrons to connect with FiLLi Cafe's vibrant social media presence and become part of a community of tea enthusiasts.

"Gupshup's mission has always been to enable businesses to engage with their customers in innovative and meaningful ways, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. As technology continues to shape the way businesses interact with their audience, we believe this partnership exemplifies the future of customer engagement. We are excited to work with FiLLi cafe to bring their delightful offerings and immersive experiences on the WhatsApp platform," said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Gupshup.io.

Going ahead, FiLLi cafe plans to bring seamless ordering on WhatsApp for its tea-lovers in UAE, setting the stage for a truly revolutionary tea-ordering experience for its patrons. Gupshup's expertise in building Conversational Commerce journeys for several of its clients in India and abroad will support FiLLi Cafe in this journey.

About Gupshup.io

Gupshup is the leading conversational engagement platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup's automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io .

Media Contact:

Vandana

Vandana.v@gupshup.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182479/Gupshup_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gupshupio-introduces-filli-cafe-uaes-beloved-cafe-chain-to-whatsapp-elevates-customer-experience-301896866.html