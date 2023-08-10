Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
10.08.23
08:13 Uhr
1,004 Euro
+0,014
+1,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,02610:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2023 | 10:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Oyj: KH Group's Half-Year Report 2023 publication and webcast

KH Group Plc
Press Release 10 August 2023 at 11:00 am EEST

KH Group's Half-Year Report2023publication and webcast

KH Group Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2023 on Thursday, 17 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EEST.

In the webcast CEO Lauri Veijalainen, CFO Tuomas Joensuu and Ville Nikulainen will present the results and key events of the reporting period.

You can follow the live webcast at https://khgroup.videosync.fi/h1-2023

Attendees can post questions on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@khgroup.comby 10:00 am EEST on Thursday, 17 August.

The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on KH Group's website later on the same day.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.