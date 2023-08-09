Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
WKN: 904412 | ISIN: US0235861004 | Ticker-Symbol: AUK
Tradegate
07.08.23
20:05 Uhr
54,00 Euro
+2,00
+3,85 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00051,0011:23
50,00051,0008:00
PR Newswire
09.08.2023 | 22:57
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U-Haul Holding Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $256.8 million, compared with net earnings of $338.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.31 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.68 for the same period in fiscal 2023.

"Moving and storage is a highly competitive business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "Our customers have many choices. Our opportunity is to make U-Haul products and services the customer's best choice. I am focused on the implementation of our customer focused programs."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $91.6 million, or 8.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $25.8 million, or 14.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 9%, or 44,957 units, compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio decreased 1.7% to 82.8% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months also decreased 1.7% to 95.1% during the quarter. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and a 6% improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. During the quarter, we added approximately 1.1 million net rentable square feet.
  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services decreased $8.5 million, or 7.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to decreased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. The decrease in self-moving transactions has negatively affected the sales of moving supplies.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $24.0 million . Page four of this press release contains additional detail about this change.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $454 million compared with approximately $351 million . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $193 million compared with $156 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $294 million compared with $278 million, respectively.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $29.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance combined with the costs associated with preparing trucks for sale. The primary driver behind these increases has been the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet over the last several years.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $94.9 million compared with the same period last year to $386.7 and represent the third best first quarter result in the Company's history. Total revenues decreased $64.1 million and total costs and expenses increased $30.8 million .
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $2,792.4 million as of June 30, 2023 compared with $2,499.2 million at March 31, 2023 .
  • We are holding our 17th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time ( 2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast at investors.uhaul.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time ( 11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.

About U-Haul Holding Company
U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 959,000 rentable storage units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

999,206

$

1,090,775

Self-storage revenues


198,961


173,177

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


100,872


109,351

Property management fees


9,177


9,139

Life insurance premiums


23,131


25,781

Property and casualty insurance premiums


20,322


19,972

Net investment and interest income


64,592


33,573

Other revenue


124,047


136,072

Consolidated revenue

$

1,540,308

$

1,597,840

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

1,459,513

$

1,523,598

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


386,691


481,617

Property and casualty insurance





Revenues


27,839


23,082

Earnings from operations


11,982


8,351

Life insurance





Revenues


55,681


54,103

Earnings from operations


1,356


5,916

Eliminations





Revenues


(2,725)


(2,943)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(371)


(382)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


1,540,308


1,597,840

Earnings from operations


399,658


495,502

Debt Metrics

Debt Metrics











(in thousands)(unaudited)


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Real estate secured debt


$2,744,416


$2,660,878


$2,682,036


$2,860,764


$2,794,440

Unsecured debt


1,200,000


1,200,000


1,200,000


1,200,000


1,350,000

Fleet secured debt


2,305,116


2,205,824


2,277,387


2,196,935


2,043,904

Other secured debt


74,250


76,648


77,399


78,871


81,008

Total debt


6,323,782


6,143,350


6,236,822


6,336,570


6,269,352












Moving and Storage cash


$2,302,380


$2,034,242


$2,429,943


$3,025,390


$2,982,541

Moving and Storage assets


15,742,770


15,235,637


15,234,112


15,243,508


14,911,413

Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM)

1,816,319


1,888,513


1,906,046


1,995,170


2,053,296












Net debt to EBITDA


2.2


2.2


2.0


1.7


1.6

Net debt to total assets


25.5 %


27.0 %


25.0 %


21.7 %


22.0 %












Percent of debt floating


7.7 %


8.4 %


8.3 %


10.5 %


16.7 %

Percent of debt fixed


92.3 %


91.6 %


91.7 %


89.5 %


83.3 %

Percent of debt unsecured


19.0 %


19.5 %


19.2 %


18.9 %


21.5 %












Unencumbered asset ratio*


3.56x


3.44x


3.35x


2.91x


2.99x












* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued

at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x



The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals are as follows:



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Depreciation expense - rental equipment

$

135,192

$

126,521

Depreciation expense - non rental equipment


22,302


21,621

Depreciation expense - real estate


35,981


30,002

Total depreciation expense

$

193,475

$

178,144






Gain on disposals of rental equipment


(55,807)


(64,001)

(Gain) loss on disposals of non-rental equipment


146


(347)

Total gain on disposals equipment

$

(55,661)

$

(64,348)






Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

$

137,814

$

113,796






Loss on disposals of real estate

$

1,021

$

2,307

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of June 30


683


620

Square footage as of June 30


57,530


51,845

Average monthly number of units occupied


563


518

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


82.8 %


84.5 %

End of June occupancy rate based on unit count


83.9 %


85.6 %

Average monthly square footage occupied


48,627


44,847

Self-Storage Portfolio Summary








As of June 30, 2023












(unaudited)
























U-Haul Owned Store Data by State
















Annual



State/




Units


Rentable


Revenue


Occupancy

Province


Stores


Occupied


Square Feet


Per Foot


During Qtr

Texas


89


34,947


4,018,287


$ 14.28


78.8 %

California


86


32,043


2,935,423


$ 20.25


82.1 %

Illinois


80


35,615


3,480,159


$ 15.11


84.0 %

Florida


79


33,263


3,158,595


$ 17.70


87.6 %

Pennsylvania


69


28,310


2,772,657


$ 16.81


78.0 %

New York


64


26,295


2,415,628


$ 22.25


78.5 %

Ohio


57


24,148


2,392,993


$ 14.50


83.6 %

Michigan


56


19,575


1,902,259


$ 15.06


89.3 %

Georgia


49


22,050


2,197,226


$ 15.67


88.8 %

Arizona


43


24,620


2,508,128


$ 15.32


88.4 %

Wisconsin


43


16,861


1,895,611


$ 13.11


81.3 %

Washington


37


12,334


1,277,336


$ 16.41


78.3 %

North Carolina


36


16,871


1,705,429


$ 14.66


84.0 %

Tennessee


34


14,934


1,377,814


$ 14.11


91.2 %

New Jersey


33


15,343


1,322,293


$ 19.87


88.7 %

Ontario


32


10,284


1,054,891


$ 21.67


77.0 %

Missouri


31


11,336


1,214,621


$ 14.72


78.1 %

Indiana


30


10,027


1,024,799


$ 13.56


81.2 %

Massachusetts


30


10,882


983,653


$ 19.43


84.4 %

Alabama


25


6,829


769,170


$ 13.58


76.0 %












Top 20 Totals


1,003


406,567


40,406,973


$ 16.39


83.1 %












All Others


432


166,816


17,156,943


$ 15.57


82.2 %












1Q 2024 Totals


1,435


573,383


57,563,916


$ 16.15


82.8 %












Same Store 1Q24


820


266,447


24,473,487


$ 16.28


95.1 %

Same Store 1Q23


718


222,894


20,716,950


$ 14.79


96.8 %

Same Store 1Q22


599


171,843


16,145,296


$ 14.28


96.0 %












Non Same Store 1Q24


615


306,936


33,090,429


$ 16.02


74.3 %

Non Same Store 1Q23


658


308,298


31,161,636


$ 15.14


77.0 %

Non Same Store 1Q22


713


281,820


30,735,485


$ 13.72


71.9 %












Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of

the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during reporting quarter.


Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending
June 2023.




Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years

and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the

reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have

achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.





U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,


March 31,



2023


2023



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,377,124

$

2,060,524

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


206,663


189,498

Inventories and parts, net


164,884


151,474

Prepaid expenses


232,039


241,711

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,469,512


2,770,394

Investments, other


620,140


575,540

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


123,596


128,463

Other assets


60,821


51,052

Right of use assets - financing, net


420,496


474,765

Right of use assets - operating, net


59,496


58,917

Related party assets


43,102


48,308



6,777,873


6,750,646

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





Land


1,555,326


1,537,206

Buildings and improvements


7,364,517


7,088,810

Furniture and equipment


942,036


928,241

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


866,916


827,696

Rental trucks


5,594,132


5,278,340



16,322,927


15,660,293

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(4,486,766)


(4,310,205)

Total property, plant and equipment, net


11,836,161


11,350,088

Total assets

$

18,614,034

$

18,100,734

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

778,605

$

761,039

Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net


6,287,231


6,108,042

Operating lease liabilities


58,808


58,373

Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


878,436


880,202

Liabilities from investment contracts


2,384,330


2,398,884

Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


12,218


8,232

Deferred income


64,790


52,282

Deferred income taxes, net


1,371,859


1,329,489

Total liabilities


11,836,277


11,596,543






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Non-voting common stock


176


176

Additional paid-in capital


453,643


453,643

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(261,836)


(285,623)

Retained earnings


7,252,927


7,003,148

Cost of common stock in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity


6,777,757


6,504,191

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

18,614,034

$

18,100,734

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

999,206

$

1,090,775

Self-storage revenues


198,961


173,177

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


100,872


109,351

Property management fees


9,177


9,139

Life insurance premiums


23,131


25,781

Property and casualty insurance premiums


20,322


19,972

Net investment and interest income


64,592


33,573

Other revenue


124,047


136,072

Total revenues


1,540,308


1,597,840






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


763,241


733,167

Commission expenses


106,927


118,493

Cost of sales


70,675


79,671

Benefits and losses


45,344


39,757

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


8,045


7,672

Lease expense


7,583


7,475

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


137,814


113,796

Net losses on disposal of real estate


1,021


2,307

Total costs and expenses


1,140,650


1,102,338






Earnings from operations


399,658


495,502

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(365)


(304)

Interest expense


(60,598)


(49,799)

Pretax earnings


338,695


445,399

Income tax expense


(81,857)


(107,054)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

256,838

$

338,345

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock

$

1.27

$

2.18

Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

1.31

$

1.68

Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted

$

176,470,092

$

176,470,092

EARNINGS PER SHARE

We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:



For the Quarter Ended



June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)






Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


19,607,788


19,607,788

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock


10 %


10 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

256,838

$

338,345

Voting Common Stock dividends declared


-


(9,804)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


-

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

249,779

$

328,541

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock

$

24,978

$

32,854






Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

1.27

$

1.68

Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock

$

-

$

0.50

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock

$

1.27

$

2.18











Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


176,470,092


176,470,092

Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock


196,077,880


196,077,880

Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock


90 %


90 %






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

256,838

$

338,345

Voting Common Stock dividends declared


-


(9,804)

Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared


(7,059)


-

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders

$

249,779

$

328,541

Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock

$

224,801

$

295,687






Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

1.27

$

1.68

Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

0.04

$

-

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock

$

1.31

$

1.68

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2024. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







June 30,


March 31,







2023


2023







Property,


Property,





ROU


Plant and


Plant and



June 30,


Assets


Equipment


Equipment



2023


Financing


Adjusted


Adjusted



(Unaudited)




(In thousands)










Property, plant and equipment, at cost









Land

$

1,555,326

$

-

$

1,555,326

$

1,537,206

Buildings and improvements


7,364,517


-


7,364,517


7,088,810

Furniture and equipment


942,036


7,109


949,145


937,928

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


866,916


128,865


995,781


979,990

Rental trucks


5,594,132


879,054


6,473,186


6,228,178

Subtotal


16,322,927


1,015,028


17,337,955


16,772,112

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(4,486,766)


(594,532)


(5,081,298)


(4,947,259)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

11,836,161

$

420,496

$

12,256,657

$

11,824,853














March 31,







2023







Property,





ROU


Plant and



March 31,


Assets


Equipment



2023


Financing


Adjusted






(In thousands)

Property, plant and equipment, at cost







Land

$

1,537,206

$

-

$

1,537,206

Buildings and improvements


7,088,810


-


7,088,810

Furniture and equipment


928,241


9,687


937,928

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


827,696


152,294


979,990

Rental trucks


5,278,340


949,838


6,228,178

Subtotal


15,660,293


1,111,819


16,772,112

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(4,310,205)


(637,054)


(4,947,259)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

11,350,088

$

474,765

$

11,824,853

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Moving and Storage EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

TTM



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Earnings from operations *

$

1,301,196

$

1,396,122

$

1,435,667

$

1,534,803

$

1,575,848












Depreciation


749,210


733,879


721,950


712,896


703,059

Net gains on disposals


(238,397)


(247,084)


(255,419)


(256,495)


(228,228)

Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate


4,310


5,596


3,848


3,966


2,617

Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals


515,123


492,391


470,379


460,367


477,448












EBITDA

$

1,816,319

$

1,888,513

$

1,906,046

$

1,995,170

$

2,053,296












* before insurance subsidiaries











SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.