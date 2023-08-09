U-Haul Holding Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $256.8 million, compared with net earnings of $338.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.31 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.68 for the same period in fiscal 2023.
"Moving and storage is a highly competitive business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "Our customers have many choices. Our opportunity is to make U-Haul products and services the customer's best choice. I am focused on the implementation of our customer focused programs."
Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $91.6 million, or 8.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.
- Self-storage revenues increased $25.8 million, or 14.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 9%, or 44,957 units, compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio decreased 1.7% to 82.8% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months also decreased 1.7% to 95.1% during the quarter. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and a 6% improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. During the quarter, we added approximately 1.1 million net rentable square feet.
- Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services decreased $8.5 million, or 7.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to decreased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. The decrease in self-moving transactions has negatively affected the sales of moving supplies.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $24.0 million . Page four of this press release contains additional detail about this change.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $454 million compared with approximately $351 million . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $193 million compared with $156 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $294 million compared with $278 million, respectively.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $29.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance combined with the costs associated with preparing trucks for sale. The primary driver behind these increases has been the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet over the last several years.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $94.9 million compared with the same period last year to $386.7 and represent the third best first quarter result in the Company's history. Total revenues decreased $64.1 million and total costs and expenses increased $30.8 million .
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $2,792.4 million as of June 30, 2023 compared with $2,499.2 million at March 31, 2023 .
| Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
999,206
$
1,090,775
Self-storage revenues
198,961
173,177
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
100,872
109,351
Property management fees
9,177
9,139
Life insurance premiums
23,131
25,781
Property and casualty insurance premiums
20,322
19,972
Net investment and interest income
64,592
33,573
Other revenue
124,047
136,072
Consolidated revenue
$
1,540,308
$
1,597,840
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,459,513
$
1,523,598
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
386,691
481,617
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
27,839
23,082
Earnings from operations
11,982
8,351
Life insurance
Revenues
55,681
54,103
Earnings from operations
1,356
5,916
Eliminations
Revenues
(2,725)
(2,943)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(371)
(382)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,540,308
1,597,840
Earnings from operations
399,658
495,502
Debt Metrics
Debt Metrics
(in thousands)(unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Real estate secured debt
$2,744,416
$2,660,878
$2,682,036
$2,860,764
$2,794,440
Unsecured debt
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,350,000
Fleet secured debt
2,305,116
2,205,824
2,277,387
2,196,935
2,043,904
Other secured debt
74,250
76,648
77,399
78,871
81,008
Total debt
6,323,782
6,143,350
6,236,822
6,336,570
6,269,352
Moving and Storage cash
$2,302,380
$2,034,242
$2,429,943
$3,025,390
$2,982,541
Moving and Storage assets
15,742,770
15,235,637
15,234,112
15,243,508
14,911,413
Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM)
1,816,319
1,888,513
1,906,046
1,995,170
2,053,296
Net debt to EBITDA
2.2
2.2
2.0
1.7
1.6
Net debt to total assets
25.5 %
27.0 %
25.0 %
21.7 %
22.0 %
Percent of debt floating
7.7 %
8.4 %
8.3 %
10.5 %
16.7 %
Percent of debt fixed
92.3 %
91.6 %
91.7 %
89.5 %
83.3 %
Percent of debt unsecured
19.0 %
19.5 %
19.2 %
18.9 %
21.5 %
Unencumbered asset ratio*
3.56x
3.44x
3.35x
2.91x
2.99x
* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued
at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x
The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals are as follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Depreciation expense - rental equipment
$
135,192
$
126,521
Depreciation expense - non rental equipment
22,302
21,621
Depreciation expense - real estate
35,981
30,002
Total depreciation expense
$
193,475
$
178,144
Gain on disposals of rental equipment
(55,807)
(64,001)
(Gain) loss on disposals of non-rental equipment
146
(347)
Total gain on disposals equipment
$
(55,661)
$
(64,348)
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
$
137,814
$
113,796
Loss on disposals of real estate
$
1,021
$
2,307
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of June 30
683
620
Square footage as of June 30
57,530
51,845
Average monthly number of units occupied
563
518
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
82.8 %
84.5 %
End of June occupancy rate based on unit count
83.9 %
85.6 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
48,627
44,847
Self-Storage Portfolio Summary
As of June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
U-Haul Owned Store Data by State
Annual
State/
Units
Rentable
Revenue
Occupancy
Province
Stores
Occupied
Square Feet
Per Foot
During Qtr
Texas
89
34,947
4,018,287
$ 14.28
78.8 %
California
86
32,043
2,935,423
$ 20.25
82.1 %
Illinois
80
35,615
3,480,159
$ 15.11
84.0 %
Florida
79
33,263
3,158,595
$ 17.70
87.6 %
Pennsylvania
69
28,310
2,772,657
$ 16.81
78.0 %
New York
64
26,295
2,415,628
$ 22.25
78.5 %
Ohio
57
24,148
2,392,993
$ 14.50
83.6 %
Michigan
56
19,575
1,902,259
$ 15.06
89.3 %
Georgia
49
22,050
2,197,226
$ 15.67
88.8 %
Arizona
43
24,620
2,508,128
$ 15.32
88.4 %
Wisconsin
43
16,861
1,895,611
$ 13.11
81.3 %
Washington
37
12,334
1,277,336
$ 16.41
78.3 %
North Carolina
36
16,871
1,705,429
$ 14.66
84.0 %
Tennessee
34
14,934
1,377,814
$ 14.11
91.2 %
New Jersey
33
15,343
1,322,293
$ 19.87
88.7 %
Ontario
32
10,284
1,054,891
$ 21.67
77.0 %
Missouri
31
11,336
1,214,621
$ 14.72
78.1 %
Indiana
30
10,027
1,024,799
$ 13.56
81.2 %
Massachusetts
30
10,882
983,653
$ 19.43
84.4 %
Alabama
25
6,829
769,170
$ 13.58
76.0 %
Top 20 Totals
1,003
406,567
40,406,973
$ 16.39
83.1 %
All Others
432
166,816
17,156,943
$ 15.57
82.2 %
1Q 2024 Totals
1,435
573,383
57,563,916
$ 16.15
82.8 %
Same Store 1Q24
820
266,447
24,473,487
$ 16.28
95.1 %
Same Store 1Q23
718
222,894
20,716,950
$ 14.79
96.8 %
Same Store 1Q22
599
171,843
16,145,296
$ 14.28
96.0 %
Non Same Store 1Q24
615
306,936
33,090,429
$ 16.02
74.3 %
Non Same Store 1Q23
658
308,298
31,161,636
$ 15.14
77.0 %
Non Same Store 1Q22
713
281,820
30,735,485
$ 13.72
71.9 %
Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of
the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during reporting quarter.
Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending
Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years
and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the
reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have
achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,377,124
$
2,060,524
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
206,663
189,498
Inventories and parts, net
164,884
151,474
Prepaid expenses
232,039
241,711
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,469,512
2,770,394
Investments, other
620,140
575,540
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
123,596
128,463
Other assets
60,821
51,052
Right of use assets - financing, net
420,496
474,765
Right of use assets - operating, net
59,496
58,917
Related party assets
43,102
48,308
6,777,873
6,750,646
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,555,326
1,537,206
Buildings and improvements
7,364,517
7,088,810
Furniture and equipment
942,036
928,241
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
866,916
827,696
Rental trucks
5,594,132
5,278,340
16,322,927
15,660,293
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,486,766)
(4,310,205)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
11,836,161
11,350,088
Total assets
$
18,614,034
$
18,100,734
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
778,605
$
761,039
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,287,231
6,108,042
Operating lease liabilities
58,808
58,373
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
878,436
880,202
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,384,330
2,398,884
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
12,218
8,232
Deferred income
64,790
52,282
Deferred income taxes, net
1,371,859
1,329,489
Total liabilities
11,836,277
11,596,543
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Non-voting common stock
176
176
Additional paid-in capital
453,643
453,643
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(261,836)
(285,623)
Retained earnings
7,252,927
7,003,148
Cost of common stock in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
6,777,757
6,504,191
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,614,034
$
18,100,734
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
999,206
$
1,090,775
Self-storage revenues
198,961
173,177
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
100,872
109,351
Property management fees
9,177
9,139
Life insurance premiums
23,131
25,781
Property and casualty insurance premiums
20,322
19,972
Net investment and interest income
64,592
33,573
Other revenue
124,047
136,072
Total revenues
1,540,308
1,597,840
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
763,241
733,167
Commission expenses
106,927
118,493
Cost of sales
70,675
79,671
Benefits and losses
45,344
39,757
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
8,045
7,672
Lease expense
7,583
7,475
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
137,814
113,796
Net losses on disposal of real estate
1,021
2,307
Total costs and expenses
1,140,650
1,102,338
Earnings from operations
399,658
495,502
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(365)
(304)
Interest expense
(60,598)
(49,799)
Pretax earnings
338,695
445,399
Income tax expense
(81,857)
(107,054)
Earnings available to common stockholders
$
256,838
$
338,345
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock
$
1.27
$
2.18
Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
1.31
$
1.68
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted
$
176,470,092
$
176,470,092
EARNINGS PER SHARE
We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
19,607,788
19,607,788
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
10 %
10 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
256,838
$
338,345
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
(9,804)
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(7,059)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
249,779
$
328,541
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock
$
24,978
$
32,854
Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
1.27
$
1.68
Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock
$
-
$
0.50
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
1.27
$
2.18
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
176,470,092
176,470,092
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
90 %
90 %
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
256,838
$
338,345
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
(9,804)
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(7,059)
-
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
249,779
$
328,541
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock
$
224,801
$
295,687
Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
1.27
$
1.68
Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.04
$
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
1.31
$
1.68
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2024. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
Property,
Property,
ROU
Plant and
Plant and
June 30,
Assets
Equipment
Equipment
2023
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,555,326
$
-
$
1,555,326
$
1,537,206
Buildings and improvements
7,364,517
-
7,364,517
7,088,810
Furniture and equipment
942,036
7,109
949,145
937,928
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
866,916
128,865
995,781
979,990
Rental trucks
5,594,132
879,054
6,473,186
6,228,178
Subtotal
16,322,927
1,015,028
17,337,955
16,772,112
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,486,766)
(594,532)
(5,081,298)
(4,947,259)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
11,836,161
$
420,496
$
12,256,657
$
11,824,853
March 31,
2023
Property,
ROU
Plant and
March 31,
Assets
Equipment
2023
Financing
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,537,206
$
-
$
1,537,206
Buildings and improvements
7,088,810
-
7,088,810
Furniture and equipment
928,241
9,687
937,928
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
827,696
152,294
979,990
Rental trucks
5,278,340
949,838
6,228,178
Subtotal
15,660,293
1,111,819
16,772,112
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(4,310,205)
(637,054)
(4,947,259)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
11,350,088
$
474,765
$
11,824,853
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Moving and Storage EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
TTM
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Earnings from operations *
$
1,301,196
$
1,396,122
$
1,435,667
$
1,534,803
$
1,575,848
Depreciation
749,210
733,879
721,950
712,896
703,059
Net gains on disposals
(238,397)
(247,084)
(255,419)
(256,495)
(228,228)
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
4,310
5,596
3,848
3,966
2,617
Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals
515,123
492,391
470,379
460,367
477,448
EBITDA
$
1,816,319
$
1,888,513
$
1,906,046
$
1,995,170
$
2,053,296
* before insurance subsidiaries
SOURCE U-Haul Holding Company