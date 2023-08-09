U-Haul Holding Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $256.8 million, compared with net earnings of $338.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.31 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.68 for the same period in fiscal 2023.

"Moving and storage is a highly competitive business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "Our customers have many choices. Our opportunity is to make U-Haul products and services the customer's best choice. I am focused on the implementation of our customer focused programs."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $91.6 million, or 8.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.

Self-storage revenues increased $25.8 million, or 14.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 9%, or 44,957 units, compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio decreased 1.7% to 82.8% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months also decreased 1.7% to 95.1% during the quarter. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and a 6% improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. During the quarter, we added approximately 1.1 million net rentable square feet.

Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services decreased $8.5 million, or 7.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to decreased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. The decrease in self-moving transactions has negatively affected the sales of moving supplies.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $24.0 million . Page four of this press release contains additional detail about this change.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $454 million compared with approximately $351 million . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $193 million compared with $156 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $294 million compared with $278 million, respectively.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $29.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance combined with the costs associated with preparing trucks for sale. The primary driver behind these increases has been the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet over the last several years.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $94.9 million compared with the same period last year to $386.7 and represent the third best first quarter result in the Company's history. Total revenues decreased $64.1 million and total costs and expenses increased $30.8 million .

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $2,792.4 million as of June 30, 2023 compared with $2,499.2 million at March 31, 2023 .

We are holding our 17th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time ( 2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast at investors.uhaul.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time ( 11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 959,000 rentable storage units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 999,206 $ 1,090,775 Self-storage revenues

198,961

173,177 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

100,872

109,351 Property management fees

9,177

9,139 Life insurance premiums

23,131

25,781 Property and casualty insurance premiums

20,322

19,972 Net investment and interest income

64,592

33,573 Other revenue

124,047

136,072 Consolidated revenue $ 1,540,308 $ 1,597,840

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,459,513 $ 1,523,598 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

386,691

481,617 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

27,839

23,082 Earnings from operations

11,982

8,351 Life insurance







Revenues

55,681

54,103 Earnings from operations

1,356

5,916 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,725)

(2,943) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(371)

(382) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,540,308

1,597,840 Earnings from operations

399,658

495,502

Debt Metrics Debt Metrics



















(in thousands)(unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Real estate secured debt

$2,744,416

$2,660,878

$2,682,036

$2,860,764

$2,794,440 Unsecured debt

1,200,000

1,200,000

1,200,000

1,200,000

1,350,000 Fleet secured debt

2,305,116

2,205,824

2,277,387

2,196,935

2,043,904 Other secured debt

74,250

76,648

77,399

78,871

81,008 Total debt

6,323,782

6,143,350

6,236,822

6,336,570

6,269,352





















Moving and Storage cash

$2,302,380

$2,034,242

$2,429,943

$3,025,390

$2,982,541 Moving and Storage assets

15,742,770

15,235,637

15,234,112

15,243,508

14,911,413 Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM) 1,816,319

1,888,513

1,906,046

1,995,170

2,053,296





















Net debt to EBITDA

2.2

2.2

2.0

1.7

1.6 Net debt to total assets

25.5 %

27.0 %

25.0 %

21.7 %

22.0 %





















Percent of debt floating

7.7 %

8.4 %

8.3 %

10.5 %

16.7 % Percent of debt fixed

92.3 %

91.6 %

91.7 %

89.5 %

83.3 % Percent of debt unsecured

19.0 %

19.5 %

19.2 %

18.9 %

21.5 %





















Unencumbered asset ratio*

3.56x

3.44x

3.35x

2.91x

2.99x





















* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x





The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals are as follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Depreciation expense - rental equipment $ 135,192 $ 126,521 Depreciation expense - non rental equipment

22,302

21,621 Depreciation expense - real estate

35,981

30,002 Total depreciation expense $ 193,475 $ 178,144









Gain on disposals of rental equipment

(55,807)

(64,001) (Gain) loss on disposals of non-rental equipment

146

(347) Total gain on disposals equipment $ (55,661) $ (64,348)









Depreciation, net of gains on disposals $ 137,814 $ 113,796









Loss on disposals of real estate $ 1,021 $ 2,307

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of June 30

683

620 Square footage as of June 30

57,530

51,845 Average monthly number of units occupied

563

518 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.8 %

84.5 % End of June occupancy rate based on unit count

83.9 %

85.6 % Average monthly square footage occupied

48,627

44,847

Self-Storage Portfolio Summary













As of June 30, 2023





















(unaudited)













































U-Haul Owned Store Data by State





























Annual



State/





Units

Rentable

Revenue

Occupancy Province

Stores

Occupied

Square Feet

Per Foot

During Qtr Texas

89

34,947

4,018,287

$ 14.28

78.8 % California

86

32,043

2,935,423

$ 20.25

82.1 % Illinois

80

35,615

3,480,159

$ 15.11

84.0 % Florida

79

33,263

3,158,595

$ 17.70

87.6 % Pennsylvania

69

28,310

2,772,657

$ 16.81

78.0 % New York

64

26,295

2,415,628

$ 22.25

78.5 % Ohio

57

24,148

2,392,993

$ 14.50

83.6 % Michigan

56

19,575

1,902,259

$ 15.06

89.3 % Georgia

49

22,050

2,197,226

$ 15.67

88.8 % Arizona

43

24,620

2,508,128

$ 15.32

88.4 % Wisconsin

43

16,861

1,895,611

$ 13.11

81.3 % Washington

37

12,334

1,277,336

$ 16.41

78.3 % North Carolina

36

16,871

1,705,429

$ 14.66

84.0 % Tennessee

34

14,934

1,377,814

$ 14.11

91.2 % New Jersey

33

15,343

1,322,293

$ 19.87

88.7 % Ontario

32

10,284

1,054,891

$ 21.67

77.0 % Missouri

31

11,336

1,214,621

$ 14.72

78.1 % Indiana

30

10,027

1,024,799

$ 13.56

81.2 % Massachusetts

30

10,882

983,653

$ 19.43

84.4 % Alabama

25

6,829

769,170

$ 13.58

76.0 %





















Top 20 Totals

1,003

406,567

40,406,973

$ 16.39

83.1 %





















All Others

432

166,816

17,156,943

$ 15.57

82.2 %





















1Q 2024 Totals

1,435

573,383

57,563,916

$ 16.15

82.8 %





















Same Store 1Q24

820

266,447

24,473,487

$ 16.28

95.1 % Same Store 1Q23

718

222,894

20,716,950

$ 14.79

96.8 % Same Store 1Q22

599

171,843

16,145,296

$ 14.28

96.0 %





















Non Same Store 1Q24

615

306,936

33,090,429

$ 16.02

74.3 % Non Same Store 1Q23

658

308,298

31,161,636

$ 15.14

77.0 % Non Same Store 1Q22

713

281,820

30,735,485

$ 13.72

71.9 %





















Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during reporting quarter.

Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending

June 2023.





Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.









U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

March 31,



2023

2023



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,377,124 $ 2,060,524 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

206,663

189,498 Inventories and parts, net

164,884

151,474 Prepaid expenses

232,039

241,711 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,469,512

2,770,394 Investments, other

620,140

575,540 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

123,596

128,463 Other assets

60,821

51,052 Right of use assets - financing, net

420,496

474,765 Right of use assets - operating, net

59,496

58,917 Related party assets

43,102

48,308



6,777,873

6,750,646 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,555,326

1,537,206 Buildings and improvements

7,364,517

7,088,810 Furniture and equipment

942,036

928,241 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

866,916

827,696 Rental trucks

5,594,132

5,278,340



16,322,927

15,660,293 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,486,766)

(4,310,205) Total property, plant and equipment, net

11,836,161

11,350,088 Total assets $ 18,614,034 $ 18,100,734 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 778,605 $ 761,039 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

6,287,231

6,108,042 Operating lease liabilities

58,808

58,373 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

878,436

880,202 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,384,330

2,398,884 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,218

8,232 Deferred income

64,790

52,282 Deferred income taxes, net

1,371,859

1,329,489 Total liabilities

11,836,277

11,596,543









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Non-voting common stock

176

176 Additional paid-in capital

453,643

453,643 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(261,836)

(285,623) Retained earnings

7,252,927

7,003,148 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

6,777,757

6,504,191 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,614,034 $ 18,100,734

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 999,206 $ 1,090,775 Self-storage revenues

198,961

173,177 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

100,872

109,351 Property management fees

9,177

9,139 Life insurance premiums

23,131

25,781 Property and casualty insurance premiums

20,322

19,972 Net investment and interest income

64,592

33,573 Other revenue

124,047

136,072 Total revenues

1,540,308

1,597,840









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

763,241

733,167 Commission expenses

106,927

118,493 Cost of sales

70,675

79,671 Benefits and losses

45,344

39,757 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

8,045

7,672 Lease expense

7,583

7,475 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

137,814

113,796 Net losses on disposal of real estate

1,021

2,307 Total costs and expenses

1,140,650

1,102,338









Earnings from operations

399,658

495,502 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(365)

(304) Interest expense

(60,598)

(49,799) Pretax earnings

338,695

445,399 Income tax expense

(81,857)

(107,054) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 256,838 $ 338,345 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 1.27 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.31 $ 1.68 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ 176,470,092 $ 176,470,092

EARNINGS PER SHARE

We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:





For the Quarter Ended



June 30,



2023 2022



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

19,607,788

19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock

10 %

10 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 256,838 $ 338,345 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

-

(9,804) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 249,779 $ 328,541 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 24,978 $ 32,854









Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.27 $ 1.68 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ - $ 0.50 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.27 $ 2.18



















Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

176,470,092

176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock

196,077,880

196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock

90 %

90 %









Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 256,838 $ 338,345 Voting Common Stock dividends declared

-

(9,804) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared

(7,059)

- Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 249,779 $ 328,541 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 224,801 $ 295,687









Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.27 $ 1.68 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.04 $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.31 $ 1.68

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2024. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.













June 30,

March 31,











2023

2023











Property,

Property,







ROU

Plant and

Plant and



June 30,

Assets

Equipment

Equipment



2023

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,555,326 $ - $ 1,555,326 $ 1,537,206 Buildings and improvements

7,364,517

-

7,364,517

7,088,810 Furniture and equipment

942,036

7,109

949,145

937,928 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

866,916

128,865

995,781

979,990 Rental trucks

5,594,132

879,054

6,473,186

6,228,178 Subtotal

16,322,927

1,015,028

17,337,955

16,772,112 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,486,766)

(594,532)

(5,081,298)

(4,947,259) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 11,836,161 $ 420,496 $ 12,256,657 $ 11,824,853



























March 31,











2023











Property,







ROU

Plant and



March 31,

Assets

Equipment



2023

Financing

Adjusted









(In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,537,206 $ - $ 1,537,206 Buildings and improvements

7,088,810

-

7,088,810 Furniture and equipment

928,241

9,687

937,928 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

827,696

152,294

979,990 Rental trucks

5,278,340

949,838

6,228,178 Subtotal

15,660,293

1,111,819

16,772,112 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,310,205)

(637,054)

(4,947,259) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 11,350,088 $ 474,765 $ 11,824,853

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Moving and Storage EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited) TTM



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Earnings from operations * $ 1,301,196 $ 1,396,122 $ 1,435,667 $ 1,534,803 $ 1,575,848





















Depreciation

749,210

733,879

721,950

712,896

703,059 Net gains on disposals

(238,397)

(247,084)

(255,419)

(256,495)

(228,228) Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

4,310

5,596

3,848

3,966

2,617 Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals

515,123

492,391

470,379

460,367

477,448





















EBITDA $ 1,816,319 $ 1,888,513 $ 1,906,046 $ 1,995,170 $ 2,053,296





















* before insurance subsidiaries





















