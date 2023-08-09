Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$17.5 million for 2Q23 or US$0.44 per share. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$137.0 million related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$154.5 million or US$3.92 per share.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$194.7 million and a 24.1% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$42.3 million and an operating margin of 6.1% in 2Q22.
- Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 15.4% year over year, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 13.6%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, as compared to 2Q22.
- Total revenues for 2Q23 increased 16.7% to US$809.2 million, mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields increased 2.0% to 13.3 cents . Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 2.7% to 12.0 cents, as compared to 2Q22.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 17.0% from 10.9 cents in 2Q22 to 9.1 cents in 2Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 35.9% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 0.8% in the quarter to 5.9 cents, when compared to 2Q22.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39.6% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
- During the quarter, the Company announced that it will start service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81. This new route is scheduled to start in October of 2023.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 101 aircraft - 67 Boeing 737-800s, 24 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In July, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive five additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 107 aircraft.
- On July 14, 2023, Copa Holdings publicly announced the redemption of all its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which will be completed on September 18, 2023 . Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled through a combination of cash (up to the principal amount of US$350 million ) and shares of Copa common stock, the latter to cover the remainder of the conversion obligation.
- In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax - for the eighth consecutive year - as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean ".
- Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on October 13, 2023, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of September 29, 2023 .
Consolidated Financial
2Q23
2Q22
Variance vs. 1Q19
1Q23
Variance vs. 1Q23
YTD23
YTD22
Variance vs. YTD22
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
2,980
2,481
20.1 %
2,881
3.4 %
5,860
4,765
23.0 %
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
4,469
3,796
17.7 %
4,295
4.0 %
8,764
7,272
20.5 %
RPMs (millions)
5,826
5,047
15.4 %
5,723
1.8 %
11,550
9,632
19.9 %
ASMs (millions)
6,767
5,955
13.6 %
6,596
2.6 %
13,363
11,578
15.4 %
Load Factor
86.1 %
84.8 %
1.3 p.p.
86.8 %
-0.7 p.p.
86.4 %
83.2 %
3.2 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
13.3
13.0
2.0 %
14.6
-8.9 %
13.9
12.4
11.9 %
PRASM (US$ Cents)
11.4
11.0
3.6 %
12.6
-9.6 %
12.0
10.3
16.3 %
RASM (US$ Cents)
12.0
11.6
2.7 %
13.1
-9.1 %
12.5
10.9
14.8 %
CASM (US$ Cents)
9.1
10.9
-17.0 %
10.2
-11.1 %
9.6
10.2
-5.2 %
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.9
6.0
-0.8 %
6.2
-4.5 %
6.1
6.0
1.5 %
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
79.9
71.5
11.8 %
78.2
2.2 %
158.1
138.0
14.5 %
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.65
4.14
-35.9 %
3.36
-21.1 %
3.00
3.52
-14.8 %
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,955
2,034
-3.9 %
1,987
-1.6 %
1,971
2,021
-2.5 %
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,260
1,273
-1.1 %
1,281
-1.7 %
1,270
1,285
-1.2 %
Departures
33,385
29,369
13.7 %
31,984
4.4 %
65,369
56,559
15.6 %
Block Hours
107,055
95,315
12.3 %
104,626
2.3 %
211,681
183,790
15.2 %
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
11.8
11.2
5.4 %
11.9
-0.8 %
11.8
10.9
8.5 %
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
809.2
693.4
16.7 %
867.3
-6.7 %
1,676.5
1,265.0
32.5 %
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
194.7
42.3
360.6 %
193.2
0.8 %
387.9
87.0
345.7 %
Operating Margin
24.1 %
6.1 %
18.0 p.p.
22.3 %
1.8 p.p.
23.1 %
6.9 %
16.3 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
17.5
124.1
-85.9 %
121.5
-85.6 %
139.0
143.8
-3.3 %
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
154.5
13.2
1073.1 %
157.8
-2.1 %
312.3
42.7
632.0 %
Basic EPS (US$)
0.44
3.01
-85.3 %
3.07
-85.5 %
3.52
3.49
1.0 %
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
3.92
0.32
1125.7 %
3.99
-1.8 %
7.92
1.04
664.9 %
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
39,442
41,212
-4.3 %
39,565
-0.3 %
39,442
41,212
-4.3 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean . For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
2Q23
2Q22
Change
1Q23
Change
YTD23
YTD22
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
773,781
656,943
17.8 %
834,018
-7.2 %
1,607,798
1,198,198
34.2 %
Cargo and mail revenue
23,888
26,734
-10.6 %
23,252
2.7 %
47,140
48,270
-2.3 %
Other operating revenue
11,521
9,718
18.6 %
9,995
15.3 %
21,516
18,508
16.3 %
Total Operating Revenue
809,190
693,394
16.7 %
867,264
-6.7 %
1,676,454
1,264,976
32.5 %
Operating Expenses
Fuel
214,121
295,952
-27.7 %
265,498
-19.4 %
479,619
487,208
-1.6 %
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
105,788
88,995
18.9 %
102,652
3.1 %
208,441
178,754
16.6 %
Passenger servicing
21,460
16,074
33.5 %
20,391
5.2 %
41,852
31,681
32.1 %
Airport facilities and handling charges
54,146
47,280
14.5 %
50,479
7.3 %
104,625
93,067
12.4 %
Sales and distribution
56,596
56,222
0.7 %
61,406
-7.8 %
118,002
102,255
15.4 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
31,430
28,311
11.0 %
40,296
-22.0 %
71,726
51,662
38.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
74,818
65,337
14.5 %
72,677
2.9 %
147,494
128,640
14.7 %
Flight operations
25,005
24,068
3.9 %
27,424
-8.8 %
52,429
46,106
13.7 %
Other operating and administrative expenses
31,158
28,894
7.8 %
33,228
-6.2 %
64,387
58,568
9.9 %
Total Operating Expense
614,523
651,133
-5.6 %
674,053
-8.8 %
1,288,576
1,177,942
9.4 %
Operating Profit/(Loss)
194,667
42,261
360.6 %
193,212
0.8 %
387,878
87,035
345.7 %
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(30,517)
(21,270)
43.5 %
(24,365)
25.2 %
(54,882)
(41,715)
31.6 %
Finance income
11,970
3,526
239.5 %
8,842
35.4 %
20,812
6,071
242.8 %
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
3,712
(6,834)
-154.3 %
1,201
209.0 %
4,914
(3,916)
-225.5 %
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(137,473)
113,670
-220.9 %
(37,933)
262.4 %
(175,406)
106,918
-264.1 %
Other non-operating income (expense)
925
(2,717)
-134.0 %
1,235
-25.1 %
2,160
(5,381)
-140.1 %
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(151,382)
86,375
-275.3 %
(51,020)
196.7 %
(202,402)
61,977
-426.6 %
Profit before taxes
43,284
128,636
-66.4 %
142,192
-69.6 %
185,476
149,012
24.5 %
Income tax expense
(25,775)
(4,560)
465.2 %
(20,671)
24.7 %
(46,447)
(5,177)
797.2 %
Net Profit/(Loss)
17,509
124,076
-85.9 %
121,521
-85.6 %
139,030
143,835
-3.3 %
EPS
Basic
0.44
3.01
-85.3 %
3.07
-85.5 %
3.52
3.49
1.0 %
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
39,442,367
41,211,540
-4.3 %
39,565,223
-0.3 %
39,442,367
41,211,540
-4.3 %
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
June 2023
December 2022
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
281,863
122,424
Short-term investments
833,576
812,323
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,115,439
934,747
Accounts receivable, net
162,333
135,415
Accounts receivable from related parties
2,388
2,168
Expendable parts and supplies, net
104,332
93,332
Prepaid expenses
46,025
52,322
Prepaid income tax
335
798
Other current assets
21,855
17,043
337,268
301,078
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,452,707
1,235,825
Long-term investments
222,282
202,056
Long-term prepaid expenses
8,832
7,770
Property and equipment, net
3,025,624
2,883,524
Right of use assets
258,268
234,380
Intangible, net
82,919
78,555
Net defined benefit assets
1,732
504
Deferred tax assets
29,499
30,743
Other Non-Current Assets
16,796
17,005
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,645,952
3,454,537
TOTAL ASSETS
5,098,659
4,690,362
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
445,083
142,484
Derivative financial instruments
426,555
-
Current portion of lease liability
71,940
80,084
Accounts payable
161,880
166,660
Accounts payable to related parties
2,340
1,004
Air traffic liability
649,054
651,805
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
114,570
111,526
Taxes Payable
49,178
43,878
Employee benefits obligations
39,537
44,913
Income tax payable
14,814
6,276
Other Current Liabilities
757
1,175
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,975,708
1,249,805
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,107,037
1,301,819
Lease Liability
186,558
158,289
Derivative financial instruments
-
251,150
Deferred tax Liabilities
34,710
16,571
Other long - term liabilities
239,763
220,618
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,568,068
1,948,447
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,543,776
3,198,252
EQUITY
Class A - 34,064,142 issued and 28,367,386 outstanding
21,366
21,327
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
105,551
103,465
Treasury Stock
(360,001)
(344,541)
Retained Earnings
1,652,916
1,367,784
Net profit
139,030
348,054
Other comprehensive loss
(11,445)
(11,445)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,554,883
1,492,110
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
5,098,659
4,690,362
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2023
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
420,171
327,833
149,669
Cash flow used in investing activities
(293,193)
(262,743)
(119,776)
Cash flow from (used in) from financing activities
32,461
(142,046)
107,806
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
159,439
(76,956)
137,699
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
122,424
211,081
119,065
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
$ 281,863
$ 134,125
$ 256,764
Short-term investments
833,576
801,132
925,680
Long-term investments
222,282
140,374
99,235
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30
$ 1,337,721
$ 1,075,631
$ 1,281,679
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Net Profit as Reported
$ 17,509
$ 124,076
$ 121,521
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ 137,473
$ (113,670)
$ 37,933
Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments
$ (512)
$ 2,761
$ (1,655)
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 154,469
$ 13,168
$ 157,798
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 154,469
$ 13,168
$ 157,798
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
39,442
41,212
39,565
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 3.92
$ 0.32
$ 3.99
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
9.1
10.9
10.2
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
3.2
5.0
4.0
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
5.9
6.0
6.2
