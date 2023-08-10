Brazilian consultancy Greener says that Brazil imported 7.8 GW of solar modules in the first half of this year, down 21% year on year. However, it says a reduction in distributors' inventories and module prices could drive up cost competitiveness in the second half.From pv magazine Brazil During the first half of this year, a survey conducted by consultancy Greener shows that Brazil imported 7.8 GW of PV modules, marking a 21% decline from the corresponding period in 2022, when the import volume was 9.9 GW. Greener said that the demand for large-scale utility PV projects counterbalanced the sluggishness ...

