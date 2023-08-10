Octopus Energy has agreed to invest $89 million to scale up Kensa Group, a ground-source heat pump business, while KfW IPEX-Bank has agreed to provide $129.6 million of financing to German heat pump manufacturer Valliant. Heat pump manufacturers in Europe continue to secure financial support from relevant lenders and investors. In the United Kingdom, Octopus Energy's generation unit and investment firm Legal & General Capital have jointly committed GBP 70 million ($89 million) to Kensa Group, a specialized ground-source heat pump producer. Kensa Group plans to use the funds to expand its operations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...