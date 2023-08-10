The FINEOS Platform to enable integrated, customer-focusedsolution

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) is pleased to announce that The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), a leading provider of employee benefits and financial wellness solutions, will implement the market-leading, purpose-built FINEOS Platform for its absence management products.

Guardian's group employee benefits business will leverage four core capabilities within FINEOS AdminSuite policy administration, customer billing, claims management and integrated absence management that will complement Guardian's existing suite of platforms to continually provide a best-in-class customer experience.

"We are excited to enter this important partnership with Guardian, one of the largest mutual insurance companies in the U.S.," said FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly. "We are passionate about the employee benefits industry and its nuances. Our singular focus on this industry in North America enables us to innovate to help Guardian to grow their market leadership. Our integrated platform for core insurance lifecycle processing needs will accelerate and support the enormous opportunity Guardian has to increase their speed to market and elevate their customers' experience."

Guardian Head of Group Benefits Jonathan Mayhew said "Our collaboration with FINEOS will help us strengthen our capabilities and solidify our position as an absence management leader. We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and supporting them in navigating the increasingly complex regulatory environment."

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

