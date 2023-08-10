Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Sets Its Sights on Mitigating Complex Fires, Such as Those That Have Made Recent Global Headlines

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC:SHGI), a fire protection technology company, is developing its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System that seamlessly integrates with traditional fire sprinkler systems to speed up the response time to fires through multiple sensors including smoke, flame, gas, and temperature sensors for fast fire detection.

The primary focus of Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. lies in addressing the challenges posed by "complex fires" or "highly challenging fires". These types of fires typically occur in storage facilities or warehouses where hazardous commodities are stored, or in structures characterized by substantial obstacles and or towering ceiling heights.

A recent illustration of the urgency for such advancements occurred just this past week when a plastics storage plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, became engulfed in flames, releasing toxic plumes of black smoke into the sky. The blaze, still ongoing as of the writing of this article, underscores the daunting task of extinguishing fires fueled by highly combustible substances like plastics, which burn at exceptionally high temperatures.

In another recent incident, an explosion followed by a fire wreaked havoc on a Sherwin Williams manufacturing plant in Garland, Texas, resulting in significant damage. Facilities housing flammable materials such as paints and aerosols pose inherent risks, as fires in such environments can spread rapidly and cause substantial destruction, especially if such hazards are not detected early on.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System represents a strategic response to these types of complex fires. Operating as a mesh-style network, the system's individual sensing units continuously gather environmental data, enabling real-time communication and coordination. In the event of a fire hazard, this interconnected network swiftly targets the evolving threat with precision and speed, with the goal of minimizing damage and safety hazards.

The innovative design of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is tailored to cater specifically to businesses storing hazardous commodities or occupying architecturally unique buildings. Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. envisions a future where its cutting-edge technology will extend its services beyond the capabilities of conventional fire sprinklers, serving a diverse range of customer needs.

To learn more about Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. please see the information below.

Regulation A+ offering: https://www.sparx-fire.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHGI_SparxFire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc/100093347986779/

Company Pitch Deck:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/947035425/CoZUBuaCpzDXbRb/doc.pdf

Prototype: https://youtu.be/BtlJBlV4qFk

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023.

Contact:

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.- Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Email: info@sparx-fire.com

Website: https://www.sparx-fire.com

SOURCE: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773352/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc-Sets-Its-Sights-on-Mitigating-Complex-Fires-Such-as-Those-That-Have-Made-Recent-Global-Headlines