Ancoris named Rising Star for Data Analytics and Machine Learning in ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem for second consecutive year

Ancoris has been named a Rising Star for a second consecutive year for Data Analytics and Machine Learning in ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem

ISG recognises Ancoris' differentiated persona-based offerings, designed to help business leaders and c-suite executives make better decisions through data, analytics, ML, and AI

Data-intensive decision making and Sustainability highlighted as differentiators for Google Cloud against other cloud providers (AWS & Microsoft Azure) in European Markets

Beyond its recognition in the Data Analytics and Machine Learning quadrant as a Rising Star, Ancoris is also the only Google-dedicated partner to appear across all other three quadrants it responded to: Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, and Workspace Services

Generative AI, Skills, & FinOps noted as additional trends throughout the research

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris , a UK-based Google Cloud services provider, has been named a Rising Star for a second consecutive year for Data Analytics and Machine Learning in ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem. The report released by ISG yesterday provides a comprehensive overview of the Google partner landscape, alongside analysis of strengths and development areas of each individual provider.

The Google ecosystem is becoming larger and more dynamic than ever before, according to the 2023 report . "We are thrilled to be so well represented against our peers for our offerings in Data Analytics and Machine Learning - the fastest growing and most intensely competitive part of the Google ecosystem - for the second year running," says Andre Azevedo, CEO of Ancoris. "Our persona-based offerings are instrumental in helping customers solve challenges by focusing on business value, rather than the tech - it's fantastic to see ISG recognise that. And personally, the competitor in me is feeling really proud today!"

"We know that Enterprises are increasingly looking to Google Cloud to extract greater value from their data; and rightly so. Google's technology offerings around Data, Machine Learning, AI - and now Generative AI - are industry leading and truly Enterprise-grade," says Matt Frank, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Ancoris. "After launching our Generative AI practice earlier this year, we've seen a rush of customers eager for help building rapid prototypes to prove out the value of Gen AI within their business. This recognition from ISG for Ancoris as a Rising Star and Google as the leading provider for Data technology only validates what we already know - customers can (and should) trust us to help them make the most of their data on Google Cloud!"

Beyond its recognition in the Data Analytics and Machine Learning quadrant as a Rising Star, Ancoris is also the only Google-dedicated partner to appear across all other three quadrants it responded to: Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, and Workspace Services. "When we talk about being an end-to-end Google Cloud partner, we mean it, " says Azevedo. "From Maps, to Workspace and collaboration, to building new applications on Google Cloud - we're proud to have robust, mature services across a customer's full Google Cloud journey."

Read the full report here .

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, which helps customers innovate and transform through the use of Google Cloud. We have extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies helping enterprises integrate AI-native solutions into their business through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace and Maps, and were recognised as a Rising Star for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in 2022 ISG Provider Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem. We employ the best in the business and were named in the Top 10 Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023.

