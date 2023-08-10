BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Symposium Returns in Person October 2023

Hundreds of learning and development and talent professionals reconvene in San Diego for popular industry conference following three years in a virtual setting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer's annual flagship event, the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Symposium, will return to its original in-person format for 2023. This year's edition is titled "All Eyes on the Future: Building a Culture of Lifelong Learning," and will be held Oct. 16-18 in San Diego.





2023 CLO Symposium

Developed and driven by the editors of Chief Learning Officer, the CLO Symposium provides an opportunity for executives, practitioners and professionals in learning and development and talent management to gather and learn from one another. Each day of the three-day symposium features a keynote presentation from an esteemed learning leader and a litany of other speakers, workshops, certifications courses and networking events. Through these events, CLO will explore how learning and development leaders are building and promoting learning environments within their organizations, the challenges they face in doing so and how these efforts are supporting individuals in their career journeys and impacting business outcomes.

Prior to day one of the Symposium, CLO will host its pre-conference Accelerator on Oct. 14 and 15, a two-day, in-person, comprehensive and experiential development program focused on the most important topics and latest CLO research and best-practice findings for high-level learning executives.

The LearningElite Gala will take place on the evening of Oct. 15, honoring the best organizations for learning and development, followed by the Learning in Progress Awards Ceremony on the evening of Oct. 16, recognizing learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

"We at Chief Learning Officer could not be more excited to be returning to our original in-person format this fall in San Diego," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for CLO. "For over 18 years, the Symposium has brought stakeholders from every corner of the industry together to share their unique challenges and perspectives, pursue professional growth and celebrate with one another. We are thrilled and thankful to be graced with fantastic speakers, and we can't wait to reconnect with our peers and community."

All information regarding registration, accommodations, rates and the symposium agenda is available on the 2023 CLO Symposium website.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

