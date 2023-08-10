Oncocyte Corporation: Oncocyte Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Transplant product launch on pace for Q4 early access. Manufacturing transfer process for 48-target universal assay began in June
- Expanding clinical utility for VitaGraft Kidney, a recent peer-reviewed publication in Kidney International Reports showed ability to identify ABMR and differentiate it from IgA Nephropathy
- Landmark randomized triple negative breast cancer study of DetermaIO in patients treated with Keytruda in the adjuvant setting continues to progress
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $17.9 million at June 30, 2023, with average cash burn projected to drop below $5 million a quarter in 2 H HH 2023
"In the second quarter, we made significant progress towards the development and manufacturing of our Transplant product for institutions conducting research on the use of cfDNA monitoring post-transplantation," said Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte. "We look forward to serving the global transplant community with our patented technology and expect to meet our target of early access launch by the end of this year. On the clinical front, our transplant and oncology laboratory tests continue their review process with MolDX as they are evaluated for potential coverage. Amongst the potential coverage decisions, ongoing clinical studies and operational improvements, we believe that Oncocyte is positioned for success with several value creating milestones achievable in the second half of this year."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were approximately $0.5 million, and cost of revenues for the second quarter were approximately $0.2 million, primarily from services customers.
Net consolidated operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $8.3 million, compared to consolidated operating loss of $8.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the same period in the prior year.
Consolidated research and development expense for the second quarter decreased 56% year-over-year from $5.6 million to $2.4 million driven by focused investment in developing manufacturable versions of our assays.
Consolidated general and administrative expense for the second quarter decreased 36% year-over-year from $5.5 million to $3.5 million, reflecting management's efforts to control spending not directly related to product development or commercial activities.
Consolidated sales and marketing expense for the second quarter decreased 77% year over year from $3.5 million to $0.8 million. We focused on our early access programs and early market access work for our laboratory tests and research products.
For Oncocyte's complete financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, see the Company's Quarterly Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug 10, 2023.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Oncocyte will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed live via telephone by dialing (877) 317-6789 for domestic callers or (412) 317-6789 for international callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentation" section of the Company's website at https://investors.oncocyte.com.
About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment in order to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit www.oncocyte.com
DetermaIO, DetermaCNI, and VitaGraft are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, the expectation that the Company's transplant product launch is on pace for Q4 2023 early access, the projection that average cash burn will drop below $5 million a quarter in 2H 2023, the anticipation of potential coverage from MolDX for our transplant and oncology laboratory tests, the expectation that Oncocyte is positioned to achieve several value creating milestones in the second half of this year, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on Oncocyte or its subsidiaries' financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials, changes to regulatory oversight and/or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Oncocyte's third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests. Oncocyte or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
CONTACT:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
|ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,368
|$
|19,993
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $178 and $154, respectively
|1,716
|2,012
Marketable equity securities
|530
|433
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,179
|977
Assets held for sale
|191
|-
Current assets of discontinuing operations
|-
|2,121
Total current assets
|20,984
|25,536
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Right-of-use and financing lease assets, net
|1,891
|2,088
Machinery and equipment, net, and construction in progress
|5,997
|8,763
Intangible assets, net
|56,639
|61,633
Restricted cash
|1,700
|1,700
Other noncurrent assets
|329
|371
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|87,540
|$
|100,091
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
|$
|875
|$
|1,253
Accrued compensation
|1,301
|1,771
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,196
|3,839
Accrued severance from acquisition
|2,314
|2,314
Accrued liabilities from acquisition
|109
|109
Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, current
|737
|815
Current liabilities of discontinuing operations
|135
|2,005
Total current liabilities
|7,667
|12,106
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, noncurrent
|2,398
|2,729
Contingent consideration liabilities
|29,150
|45,662
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|39,215
|60,497
Commitments and contingencies
Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, no par value; stated value $1,000 per share; 5 and 6 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $5,140 and $6,091 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|4,725
|5,302
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
Common stock, no par value, 230,000 shares authorized; 8,241 and 5,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|309,535
|294,929
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|41
|39
Accumulated deficit
|(265,976)
|(260,676)
Total shareholders' equity
|43,600
|34,292
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|87,540
|$
|100,091
|ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
NET REVENUE
|$
|463
|$
|237
|$
|760
|$
|617
Cost of revenues
|169
|183
|434
|288
Cost of revenues - amortization of acquired intangibles
|22
|23
|44
|51
Gross profit
|272
|31
|282
|278
OPERATING EXPENSES
Research and development
|2,435
|2,444
|4,562
|4,451
Sales and marketing
|805
|127
|1,500
|393
General and administrative
|3,531
|5,445
|6,943
|11,092
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,795
|(6,359)
|(16,512)
|(11,015)
Impairment loss from intangible assets
|-
|-
|4,950
|-
Loss on disposal and held for sale assets
|-
|-
|1,283
|-
Total operating expenses
|8,566
|1,657
|2,726
|4,921
Loss from operations
|(8,294)
|(1,626)
|(2,444)
|(4,643)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
Interest income (expenses), net
|1
|(21)
|(9)
|(51)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities
|(24)
|5
|97
|(325)
Other income (expenses), net
|(16)
|278
|(18)
|242
Total other income (expenses), net
|(39)
|262
|70
|(134)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(8,333)
|(1,364)
|(2,374)
|(4,777)
Loss from continuing operations
|(8,333)
|(1,364)
|(2,374)
|(4,777)
Loss from discontinuing operations
|-
|(6,936)
|(2,926)
|(13,814)
NET LOSS
|$
|(8,333)
|$
|(8,300)
|$
|(5,300)
|$
|(18,591)
LESS: DIVIDENDS AND ACCRETION OF SERIES A
REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK
|(311)
|(72)
|(541)
|(72)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|(8,644)
|$
|(8,372)
|$
|(5,841)
|$
|(18,663)
Net loss from continuing operations per share: basic and diluted
|$
|(1.03)
|$
|(0.24)
|$
|(0.34)
|$
|(0.93)
Net loss from discontinuing operations per share: basic and diluted
|$
|-
|$
|(1.23)
|$
|(0.42)
|$
|(2.69)
Net loss per share: basic and diluted
|$
|(1.07)
|$
|(1.48)
|$
|(0.83)
|$
|(3.63)
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
|8,090
|5,652
|7,030
|5,135
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Consolidated Adjusted Loss from Operations
(In thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
Consolidated GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(8,294)
|$
|2,924
|$
|(8,562)
Stock-based compensation expense
|834
|834
|2,232
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,795
|(18,307
|(6,359)
Severance charge
|604
|14
|143
Depreciation and amortization expense
|457
|472
|1,360
Loss on disposal and held for sale assets
|-
|1,335
|-
Impairment loss
|-
|4,950
|-
Consolidated Non-GAAP loss from operations, as adjusted
|$
|(4,604)
|$
|(7,778)
|$
|(11,186)
SOURCE: Oncocyte Corporation
PRISM Mediawire, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/773549/Oncocyte-Reports-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results