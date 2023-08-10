Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Strong Second Quarter Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, "The strength of our second quarter results are underpinned by significant investment portfolio redeployment and the execution of strategic initiatives post the acquisition of American National one year ago. Following the close of our announced transactions, our total insurance assets will be over $100 billion, representing an important milestone in the continued growth of a diversified insurance business of scale."

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total assets1 $ 47,994 $ 40,700 $ 47,994 $ 40,700 Adjusted equity1,2 5,047 4,501 5,047 4,501 Distributable operating earnings2 160 46 305 59 Net income1 360 25 267 181 Net income per class A share3 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28

As at January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP. The conversion is applied retrospectively and prior period figures have been restated where applicable. See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 6. Class A and Class B shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share. Following the spin-off of Brookfield's Asset Management business in December 2022, combined, Brookfield Corporation's quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share and Brookfield Asset Management's quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (equivalent to $0.08 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution), would equate to $0.15 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution; representing a 7% increase from the prior year distribution.



Second Quarter Highlights

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire American Equity Investment Life Holding Company ("AEL") in a transaction valuing the company at $4.3 billion





Originated over $3 billion of annuity sales, including $650 million of flow business within our existing reinsurance treaties





Closed over 25 pension risk transfer ("PRT") transactions, representing approximately $530 million in premiums





Deployed approximately $1.5 billion at returns in excess of 8%, increasing our gross portfolio wide yield to over 5.5%



Update on Growth Initiatives

Subsequent to quarter-end, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire AEL, in which we currently hold a ~20% interest. Following the completion of the transaction, together with our existing, complementary annuity platform in American National, Brookfield Reinsurance will have the foundation to become a leading U.S. annuity originator. Through product and distribution synergies, we expect to increase new business origination to over $10 billion of policies in aggregate annually. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Our previously announced acquisition of Argo Group, a leading U.S. specialty property and casualty ("P&C") platform, remains on track to close in the second half of 2023. Upon closing of the Argo Group and AEL transactions, we will have deployed approximately $10 billion of capital within Brookfield Reinsurance since its inception, and our total insurance assets are expected to exceed $100 billion. By leveraging Brookfield's investment capabilities, these assets will be redeployed at attractive risk-adjusted returns, driving increasing spread earnings and delivering significant returns to our shareholders.

Operating Update

We recognized $160 million and $305 million of Distributable operating earnings ("DOE") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $46 million and $59 million in the prior year periods.

Results in the period were driven by contributions from American National, which we acquired in May 2022, as well as higher net investment income from reinsurance treaties closed in late 2021. We have made significant progress over the last twelve months in redeploying these assets into higher yielding investment strategies sourced through Brookfield and Oaktree.

We recorded net income of $360 million (2022 - net income of $25 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of a unrealized mark-to-market gains on our investments and insurance reserves. Net income also continues to benefit from the repositioning of assets across our insurance accounts into higher yielding investments, as noted above.

Today, we have approximately $1 billion of corporate liquidity, with an additional $22 billion of cash and liquid assets within our insurance portfolios. Amidst a volatile market backdrop in the first half of 2023, we continue to find opportunities to deploy capital for deep value and fund our strong pipeline of investments. Our strong liquidity positions us well to support the redeployment of our investment portfolios, while also remaining well capitalized to meet the needs of our policyholders and clients.

Details of the Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Brookfield Reinsurance Shareholders

Brookfield Reinsurance will hold its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) in a virtual only format whereby Brookfield Reinsurance Shareholders may attend and participate in the meeting via live webcast.

A management information circular containing the specific details of the meeting and the matters to be presented and voted on was mailed to all Brookfield Reinsurance Shareholders of record as of market close on June 30, 2023.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.07 per Class A and B share, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 14, 2023. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield") on its Class A limited voting shares ("Brookfield Class A Shares").

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results



An investment in Class A Shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield Class A Shares. A summary of Brookfield's second quarter and last twelve months operating results is provided below:

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 2,696 $ 10,618 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,013 1,009 4,316 3,881 Adjusted for the special distribution1 1,013 881 4,078 3,381 Per Brookfield share1 0.64 0.54 2.56 2.09 Distributable earnings 1,187 1,186 5,205 4,911 Per Brookfield share 0.75 0.73 3.26 3.03

Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of Brookfield's asset management business on December 9, 2022.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Class A Shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield's disclosure on Brookfield's website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



Unaudited June 30 December 31 (US$ millions) 2023 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,893 $ 2,145 Investments 32,358 30,295 Reinsurance funds withheld 6,540 5,812 Accrued investment income 285 341 Reinsurance recoverables 627 589 Premiums due and other receivables 541 436 Deferred policy acquisition costs 1,986 1,585 Deferred tax asset 489 490 Other assets 1,130 720 Separate account assets 1,145 1,045 Total assets 47,994 43,458 Liabilities and equity Future policy benefits 8,863 8,011 Policyholders' account balances 23,018 20,141 Policy and contract claims 1,868 1,786 Deposit liabilities 1,632 1,657 Market risk benefit 131 124 Unearned premium reserve 1,150 1,086 Due to related parties 525 241 Other policyholder funds 316 322 Notes payable 158 151 Corporate borrowings 1,740 2,160 Subsidiary borrowings 1,497 1,492 Liabilities issued to reinsurance entities 217 151 Other liabilities 1,188 826 Separate account liabilities 1,145 1,045 Junior preferred shares 2,635 2,580 Non-controlling interest 9 8 Class A exchangeable and Class B 460 432 Class C 1,442 1,911 1,245 1,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 47,994 $ 43,458

December 31, 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 20221 2023 20221 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,202 $ 1,232 $ 2,099 $ 1,341 Net investment income, including funds withheld 525 238 976 309 Net investment gains and losses, including funds withheld 313 (190 ) 168 (92 ) Total revenues 2,040 1,280 3,243 1,558 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,133 ) (1,148 ) (1,875 ) (1,253 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (316 ) (18 ) (557 ) (36 ) Commissions for acquiring services and policies, net of changes in deferred policy acquisition costs 37 (44 ) (31 ) (24 ) Other reinsurance expenses (23 ) (10 ) (37 ) (14 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefit 14 55 8 67 Operating expenses (186 ) (75 ) (362 ) (92 ) Interest expense (60 ) (18 ) (120 ) (23 ) Total benefits and expenses (1,667 ) (1,258 ) (2,974 ) (1,375 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes 373 22 269 183 Income tax recovery (expense) (13 ) 3 (2 ) (2 ) Net (loss) income for the period $ 360 $ 25 $ 267 $ 181 Attributable to: Class A exchangeable & class B shareholders2 $ 1 $ 1 $ 2 $ 3 Class C shareholder 362 26 263 180 Non-controlling interest (3 ) (2 ) 2 (2 ) $ 360 $ 25 $ 267 $ 181 Net income per class A share $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28

Three and six months ended 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively. Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ 360 $ 25 $ 267 $ 181 Net investment (gains) and losses, including funds withheld (313 ) 190 (168 ) 92 Mark-to-market on insurance contracts and other net assets 92 (199 ) 189 (252 ) 139 16 288 21 Deferred income tax expense 11 7 (2 ) 11 Transaction costs 5 20 9 24 Depreciation 5 3 10 3 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 160 $ 46 $ 305 $ 59





RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

US$ millions 2023 2022 Equity $ 1,911 $ 1,470 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 501 561 Junior preferred shares 2,635 2,470 Adjusted Equity1 $ 5,047 $ 4,501

Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. On January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") to generally accepted accounting principals in the United States of America ("US GAAP" or "GAAP"). The company's conversion to US GAAP services to provide more comparable financial information to the other insurance companies in the markets it operates in, as well as more useful financial information and to its counterparties, investors and other stakeholders. The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared using US GAAP.

Brookfield Reinsurance's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation. (NYSE/TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted Equity. Adjusted Equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through its Class A, B, and C shares, excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income, and the Junior Preferred Shares issued by our Company. We use Adjusted Equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnre.brookfield.com .

