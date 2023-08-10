Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Results

Maintains Full Year Guidance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights (comparisons are to the prior-year first fiscal quarter):

Sales and other operating revenues were $477.1 million, up $133.2 million, or 38.7%.

Operating income increased $29.4 million to $36.4 million .

Net income was $0.8 million, improving $15.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA* increased $27.5 million to $43.5 million .

For the full 2024 fiscal year, Pyxus continues to expect sales to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $155 million and $180 million .

*Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not a measure of results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA expected for fiscal 2024 is calculated in a manner consistent with Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods as presented in the reconciliation tables included in this press release. Because of the forward looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

"Fiscal 2024 is off to a strong start with higher tobacco prices, accelerated timing of shipments, and a favorable shift in customer mix fueling a 39% increase in revenue and improved profitability compared to the prior year," said Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and CEO.

"In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we believe we reached the peak of our fiscal 2024 tobacco purchases as we significantly accelerated our buying, using our geographic footprint to acquire tobacco inventory from multiple markets to meet higher current crop supply requirements and customer demand for fiscal 2024. Customer shipments in fiscal 2024 will utilize a higher percentage of tobacco purchased during the current fiscal year to fulfill orders compared to the prior year given our uncommitted inventory continues to be historically low.

"Our continued focus on aggressively managing our working capital provided sufficient liquidity through short-term borrowings under our foreign seasonal lines of credit, availability under the ABL Credit Facility, cash generated from operations, and cash collections from our securitized receivables to purchase larger volumes of more expensive tobacco compared to the prior year. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we increased our purchases of inventory by more than $100 million compared to the prior year using $40 million of incremental foreign seasonal lines of credit and our improved cash conversion cycle.

"We anticipate ongoing strong demand as undersupply conditions are expected to persist through fiscal 2024. We believe our positive first quarter results position the Company to achieve our previously announced fiscal 2024 guidance for sales between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $155 million and $180 million . We are proud of the progress our global teams have made thus far and thank them for their unwavering commitment to our customers and their focus on achieving the Company's objectives so that together we can grow a better world."

Performance Summary for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Sales and other operating revenues increased $133.2 million, or 38.7%, to $477.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $343.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . This increase was primarily due to an 18.6% increase in leaf volume and a 17.6% increase in average price per kilo. The increase in leaf volume was primarily due to the accelerated timing of shipments from Africa and South America . The increase in average price per kilo was mainly due to higher tobacco prices.

Cost of goods and services sold increased $100.8 million, or 33.2%, to $404.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $303.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . This increase was mainly due to the increase in sales and other operating revenues. Average cost per kilo increased primarily due to undersupply conditions and inflation.

Gross profit as a percent of sales increased to 15.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . Average gross profit per kilo for product revenue increased 56.0% primarily due to customer mix in Africa, Asia, and Europe .

Operating income increased $29.4 million, or 420.0%, to $36.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . This increase was mainly due to higher leaf sales and other operating revenues from increased volume and average price per kilo and was partially offset by higher other expense, net, which was primarily due to higher utilization of securitization facilities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's liquidity requirements are affected by various factors including crop seasonality, foreign currency and interest rates, green tobacco prices, customer mix, crop size and quality. The following table summarizes the Company's cash and available credit:

(in millions) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 100.0 $ 165.4 ABL Credit Facility 50.0 10.0 Foreign seasonal lines of credit 149.1 171.9 Other long-term debt 0.2 - Letters of credit 4.1 3.9 Total $ 303.4 $ 351.2

Financial Results Investor Call

The Company will hold a conference call to report financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET . The dial in number for the call is (646) 960-0369 or (888) 350-3452 if outside the U.S., using conference ID 2624736. Those seeking to listen to the call may access a live broadcast on the Pyxus website. Please visit www.pyxus.com 15 minutes in advance to register.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on August 10, 2023, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (647) 362-9199 or (800) 770-2030 and entering the access code 2624736.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Sales and other operating revenues $ 477,092 $ 343,905 Cost of goods and services sold 403,947 303,150 Gross profit 73,145 40,755 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 34,063 34,588 Other expense (income), net 2,624 (1,085) Restructuring and asset impairment charges 40 300 Operating income 36,418 6,952 Loss on deconsolidation/disposition of subsidiaries - 599 Interest expense, net 30,844 25,474 Income (loss) before income taxes and other items 5,574 (19,121) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,646 (867) Loss (income) from unconsolidated affiliates 2,158 (3,749) Net income (loss) 770 (14,505) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (34) 158 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 804 $ (14,663)





Income (loss) per share:



Basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.59)





Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



Basic and diluted 25,000 25,000

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,045 $ 165,441 Restricted cash 5,456 9,495 Trade receivables, net 185,467 155,976 Other receivables 18,978 26,859 Inventories, net 1,006,437 980,070 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 56,408 44,070 Recoverable income taxes 5,867 8,747 Prepaid expenses 42,132 44,513 Other current assets 15,500 16,672 Total current assets 1,436,290 1,451,843 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 98,591 87,139 Other intangible assets, net 37,412 42,052 Deferred income taxes, net 8,879 8,871 Long-term recoverable income taxes 3,373 4,571 Other noncurrent assets 45,845 46,456 Right-of-use assets 40,280 35,636 Property, plant, and equipment, net 132,324 135,878 Total assets $ 1,802,994 $ 1,812,446











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 585,408 $ 545,224 Accounts payable 133,854 144,915 Advances from customers 61,297 46,071 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 94,356 91,054 Income taxes payable 20,081 6,729 Operating leases payable 9,249 8,535 Current portion of long-term debt 42 13,781 Total current liabilities 904,287 856,309 Long-term taxes payable 4,978 5,783 Long-term debt 643,808 678,777 Deferred income taxes 10,336 9,925 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 13,494 12,173 Long-term leases 28,219 26,473 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 53,703 59,748 Total liabilities 1,658,825 1,649,188 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock-no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued shares (25,000 for all periods) 390,290 390,290 Retained deficit (257,150) (233,476) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,084 3,248 Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 140,224 160,062 Noncontrolling interests 3,945 3,196 Total stockholders' equity 144,169 163,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,802,994 $ 1,812,446













Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended June 30,





Change (in thousands, except per kilo amounts) 2023 2022 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 450,938 $ 322,884 128,054 39.7 Tobacco costs 363,042 265,989 97,053 36.5 Transportation, storage, and other period costs 20,593 20,627 (34) (0.2) Total cost of goods sold 383,635 286,617 97,018 33.8 Product revenue gross profit 67,303 36,267 31,036 85.6 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 14.9 % 11.2 %













Kilos sold 85,521 72,059 13,462 18.7 Average price per kilo $ 5.27 $ 4.48 0.79 17.6 Average cost per kilo 4.49 3.98 0.51 12.8 Average gross profit per kilo 0.78 0.50 0.28 56.0









Processing and other revenues $ 25,495 $ 17,743 7,752 43.7 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 19,880 12,547 7,333 58.4 Processing and other gross margin 5,615 5,196 419 8.1









All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 659 $ 3,279 (2,620) (79.9) Cost of goods and services sold 432 3,986 (3,554) (89.2) Gross income (loss) 227 (708) 935 132.1

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (8) (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 804 $ (14,663) $ (39,141) $ (82,119) (23,674) $ (85,274) Plus: Interest expense 32,366 27,527 118,458 111,043 123,297 111,143 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 2,646 (867) 34,127 12,640 37,640 20,212 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,606 5,929 19,137 16,676 17,814 18,539 EBITDA (1) 40,422 17,926 132,581 58,240 155,077 64,620 Plus: Reserves for doubtful customer receivables 135 (830) 426 4,404 1,391 3,356 Plus: Other expense (income), net 2,624 (1,085) 11,023 3,349 14,732 2,426 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2) 40 300 6,160 8,031 5,900 8,098 Plus: Goodwill impairment - - - 32,186 - 32,186 Plus: Debt restructuring (3) 26 - 5,496 3,550 5,522 2,335 Plus: Pension retirement expense (4) - - 2,724 - 2,724 - Plus: Development of and exit from non-leaf-tobacco businesses (5) 43 619 713 13,589 137 12,853 Plus: Other adjustments (6) 250 (897) (316) 3,347 831 2,103 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 43,540 $ 16,033 $ 158,807 $ 126,696 $ 186,314 $ 127,977













Total debt



$ 1,001,049 $ 1,066,945 $ 1,229,258 $ 1,237,782 Less: Cash and cash equivalents



136,733 198,777 100,045 165,441 Net Debt (1)



$ 864,316 $ 868,168 $ 1,129,213 $ 1,072,341 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)



5.44x 6.85x 6.06x 8.38x













Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$ 158,807 $ 126,696 $ 186,314 $ 127,977 Interest expense



118,458 111,043 123,297 111,143 Interest coverage



1.34x 1.14x 1.51x 1.15x













Net cash used in operating activities (285,674) (242,490) (137,822) (198,765) (181,006) (255,298) Capital expenditures (3,661) (2,210) (16,307) (14,827) (17,758) (13,222) Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (7) 30,419 45,468 165,262 189,440 150,213 197,227 Free Cash Flow (1) $ (258,916) $ (199,232) $ 11,133 $ (24,152) $ (48,551) $ (71,293) Plus: Interest expense 32,366 27,527 118,458 111,043 123,297 111,143 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 2,646 (867) 34,127 12,640 37,640 20,212 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) $ (223,904) $ (172,572) $ 163,718 $ 99,531 $ 112,386 $ 60,062





(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.



(2) Amounts incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included employee separation and asset impairment charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations and related inventory write-offs classified within cost of goods and services sold in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Amounts incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included legal and professional fees incurred in connection with the debt exchange and with the amendment and extension of the delayed-draw term loan, which transactions were completed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 included consulting fees incurred in connection with the implementation of process improvements required in connection with the Company's delayed-draw term loan credit facility established in the prior fiscal year.



(4) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company settled benefits with vested participants in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan ("U.S. Pension Plan") that elected a lump sum payout and made a cash contribution to fully fund the U.S. Pension Plan's liabilities in preparation to purchase a group annuity contract to administer future payments to the remaining U.S. Pension Plan participants. This adjustment includes pension settlement charges incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and were classified as loss on pension settlement expense and selling, general, and administration expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(5) Includes the aggregate amount of certain items related to the Company's development of and subsequent exits from its non-leaf-tobacco businesses (that is, the production and sale of legal cannabis in Canada, the production and sale of industrial hemp products, including CBD extracted from industrial hemp, and the production and sale of tobacco e-liquids) to the extent such items are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations, which includes all items separately reported for such businesses in the presentation by the Company of its adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. Such items include, to the extent reflected in consolidated results, the adjusted EBITDA of the Canadian cannabis and industrial hemp operations otherwise calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this table, loss incurred on the deconsolidation or disposition of certain of these non-leaf tobacco businesses, as applicable, and write-offs of inventory and equipment related to certain of these businesses.



(6) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), (iii) the addition of debt retirement expense, and (iv) the subtraction of a one-time interest receipt related to a legal settlement in South America.



(7) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's the accounts receivable securitization programs and were classified as investing activities within the consolidated statements of cash flows.



(8) Items for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 are derived by adding the items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Items for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 are derived by adding the items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and subtracting the items for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

