TEMPLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) ("Janus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $270.6 million, a 9.2% increase compared to $247.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong performance in New Construction up 33.9% and Restore, Rebuild & Replace ("R3") up 7.6%.

Net income of $37.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, a 62.0% increase compared to $22.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

$0.25 per diluted share, a 62.0% increase compared to $22.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Income (defined as Net Income plus the corresponding after-tax adjustments shown in the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables below) of $37.2 million, up 54.9% compared to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $0.25, a 56.3% increase compared to $0.16 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $74.0 million, a 46.0% increase compared to $50.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by increased revenue primarily in the New Construction and R3 sales channels, which more than offset incremental increases in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 27.3%, an increase of approximately 680 basis points from the prior year period due to increased revenue from commercial actions taken in 2022 and product mix, partially offset by increased labor costs as the business scales for continued growth including additional investments in our cutting edge Noke Smart Access Solutions.

680 basis points from the prior year period due to increased revenue from commercial actions taken in 2022 and product mix, partially offset by increased labor costs as the business scales for continued growth including additional investments in our cutting edge Noke Smart Access Solutions. Quarter-end net leverage ratio of 2.1x - a decrease of 1.8x from the second quarter of 2022 and 0.3x from the first quarter of 2023, with continued focus on maintaining leverage within our 2.0x - 3.0x target range.

"The entire Janus team continues to execute on our long-term plan and deliver record results that exceed expectations," said Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer. "The strong momentum we had to start the year accelerated in the second quarter. This resulted in meaningful year-over-year revenue growth, dramatic improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins and further improvement in net leverage, which decreased another 0.3x in the quarter to 2.1x and sits comfortably in our target range."

Mr. Jackson continued, "The strength in our financial results is underpinned by industry fundamentals that are driving investment by our customers across self-storage, commercial and industrial end markets. Our comprehensive suite of innovative solutions and market-leading products makes us their partner of choice. Given our solid first half results, the strength in our backlog, and our outlook for the balance of the year, we are pleased to once again raise our full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance."

2023 Financial Guidance:

Based on the Company's current business outlook, Janus is raising full-year 2023 guidance as follows:

Revenue in a range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion, up from the previous range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. The new range represents a 5.9% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2022 levels.

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $269.5 million to $289.5 million, up from the previous range of $253 million to $278 million. The new range represents a 23.2% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2022 levels.

The estimates set forth above were prepared by the Company's management and are based upon a number of assumptions. See "Forward-Looking Statements." The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review second quarter results and conduct a question-and-answer session on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13740072.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, including the estimated guidance provided under "2023 Financial Guidance" herein, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding Janus's belief regarding the demand outlook for Janus's products and the strength of the industrials markets. When used in this communication, words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus's management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus's ability to compete therein; (iii) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (iv) cyber incidents or directed attacks that could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; and (v) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus's products may not be as strong as anticipated. There can be no assurance that the events, results, trends or guidance regarding financial outlook identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Janus's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Janus uses measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures used by Janus to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, Janus believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Janus's operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors and in comparison with Janus's peer group companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of Janus's business, as they remove the effect of certain non-recurring events and other non-recurring charges, such as acquisitions, and certain variable or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization, and other non-operational, non-recurring items. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus the corresponding tax-adjusted add-backs shown in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Please note that the Company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or a quantitative reconciliation thereto, for the Adjusted EBITDA forward-looking guidance for 2023 included in this communication in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or a quantitative reconciliation thereto, cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the inherent uncertainty and difficulty in predicting certain non-cash, material and/or non-recurring expenses or benefits, legal settlements or other matters, and certain tax positions. Because these adjustments are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors that are beyond the Company's control, the Company is also unable to predict their probable significance. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income. These limitations include that the non-GAAP financial measures: exclude depreciation and amortization, and although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future; do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest on debt, which reduces cash available; do not reflect the provision for or benefit from income tax that may result in payments that reduce cash available; exclude non-recurring items (i.e., the extinguishment of debt); and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, because the expenses and other items that Janus excludes in the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from these non-GAAP financial measures when they report their operating results. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Janus International Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 REVENUES Product revenues $ 232,831 $ 219,022 $ 448,239 $ 420,849 Service revenues 37,780 28,692 74,277 56,385 Total Revenues 270,611 247,714 522,516 477,234 Product cost of revenues 126,342 142,391 250,701 274,165 Service cost of revenues 27,949 21,342 55,561 42,519 Cost of Revenues 154,291 163,733 306,262 316,684 GROSS PROFIT 116,320 83,981 216,254 160,550 OPERATING EXPENSE Selling and marketing 16,721 14,389 31,542 27,739 General and administrative 35,316 29,743 69,416 57,849 Operating Expenses 52,037 44,132 100,958 85,588 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 64,283 39,849 115,296 74,962 Interest expense (14,797 ) (8,868 ) (30,796 ) (17,643 ) Other expense (146 ) (342 ) (161 ) (369 ) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 49,340 30,639 84,339 56,950 Provision for Income Taxes 12,354 7,802 21,370 14,409 NET INCOME $ 36,986 $ 22,837 $ 62,969 $ 42,541 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 632 (3,387 ) 1,323 (3,901 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 37,618 19,450 64,292 38,640 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,986 $ 22,837 $ 62,969 $ 42,541 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted (Note 12) Basic 146,765,631 146,575,720 146,734,762 146,568,719 Diluted 146,772,157 146,717,937 146,762,029 146,648,306 Net income per share, basic and diluted (Note 12) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.43 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.43 $ 0.29

Janus International Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 1, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 110,707 $ 78,373 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses; $5,389 and $4,549, at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 156,018 155,397 Contract assets 50,171 39,251 Inventory, net 59,573 67,677 Prepaid expenses 10,125 9,098 Other current assets 3,912 13,381 Total current assets $ 390,506 $ 363,177 Right-of-use assets, net 43,428 44,305 Property and equipment, net 47,183 42,083 Intangible assets, net 390,186 404,385 Goodwill 368,523 368,204 Deferred tax asset, net 46,601 46,601 Other assets 1,702 1,863 Total assets $ 1,288,129 $ 1,270,618 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,666 $ 52,268 Billing in excess of costs 18,840 21,445 Current maturities of long-term debt 8,854 8,347 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 72,248 70,551 Total current liabilities $ 155,608 $ 152,611 Long-term debt, net 649,220 699,850 Deferred tax liability, net 1,751 1,927 Other long-term liabilities 38,576 40,944 Total liabilities $ 845,155 $ 895,332 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, 825,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 146,825,494 and 146,703,894 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 15 15 Treasury stock, at cost, 18,638 and zero shares as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (184 ) - Additional paid-in capital 285,495 281,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,474 ) (4,796 ) Retained earnings 161,122 98,153 Total stockholders' equity $ 442,974 $ 375,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,288,129 $ 1,270,618

Janus International Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Cash Flows Provided By Operating Activities Net income $ 62,969 $ 42,541 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of property and equipment 4,369 3,835 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,048 2,615 Change in inventory obsolescence reserve (829 ) (253 ) Amortization of intangibles 14,837 14,871 Deferred finance fee amortization 2,196 1,832 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 844 1,158 Share-based compensation 3,581 1,510 Loss (gain) on sale of equipment 54 (28 ) Loss on abandonment of lease - 571 Loss (gain) on equity investment 53 (60 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (973 ) (26,682 ) Contract assets (10,776 ) 1,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,410 2,481 Inventory 9,125 (9,920 ) Other assets 2,002 39 Accounts payable 3,188 1,464 Billings in excess of costs (2,866 ) 2,877 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,006 4,094 Long-term liabilities (4,639 ) (1,199 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 96,599 $ 43,152 Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of equipment $ 17 $ 45 Purchases of property and equipment (9,602 ) (5,268 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,002 ) - Net Cash Used In Investing Activities $ (10,587 ) $ (5,223 ) Cash Flows Used In Financing Activities Payments on line of credit $ - $ (6,369 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (54,034 ) (4,034 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (268 ) (66 ) Cash Used In Financing Activities $ (54,302 ) $ (10,469 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 624 $ 66 Net Increase in Cash $ 32,334 $ 27,526 Cash, Beginning of Period $ 78,373 $ 13,192 Cash, End of Period $ 110,707 $ 40,718 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 28,448 $ 18,296 Income taxes paid $ 11,226 $ 11,889 Cash paid for operating leases included in operating activities $ 4,101 $ 3,832 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 39 $ 42,380 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations $ 2,102 $ 706 RSU Shares withheld related to employee taxes $ 184 $ -

Janus International Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Variance July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 $ % Net Income $ 36,987 $ 22,837 $ 14,150 62.0 % Interest Expense 14,797 8,868 5,929 66.9 % Income Taxes 12,354 7,802 4,552 58.3 % Depreciation 2,189 1,978 211 10.7 % Amortization 7,421 7,646 (225 ) (2.9 )% EBITDA $ 73,748 $ 49,131 $ 24,617 50.1 % Restructuring charges(1) 236 1,017 (781 ) (76.8 )% Acquisition Expense(2) - 535 (535 ) (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA 73,984 50,683 23,301 46.0 %

Six Months Ended Variance July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 $ % Net Income $ 62,969 $ 42,541 $ 20,428 48.0 % Interest Expense 30,796 17,643 13,153 74.6 % Income Taxes 21,370 14,409 6,961 48.3 % Depreciation 4,369 3,835 534 13.9 % Amortization 14,837 14,871 (34 ) (0.2 )% EBITDA $ 134,341 $ 93,299 $ 41,042 44.0 % Restructuring charges(1) 826 1,120 (294 ) (26.3 )% Acquisition Expense(2) - 821 (821 ) (100.0 )% COVID-19 related expenses(3) - 109 (109 ) (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,167 $ 95,349 $ 39,818 41.8 %

(1) Adjustments consist of the following: 1) facility relocations, 2) severance and hiring costs associated with our strategic transformation, including executive leadership team changes, strategic business assessment and transformation projects. (2) Expenses related to the transition services agreement for the DBCI acquisition which closed August 18, 2021. (3) Adjustment consists of signage, cleaning and supplies to maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janus International Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 36,987 $ 22,837 Net Income Adjustments(1) 236 1,552 Tax Effect on Net Income Adjustments(2) (59 ) (395 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 37,164 $ 23,994

Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 62,969 $ 42,541 Net Income Adjustments(1) 826 2,050 Tax Effect on Net Income Adjustments(2) (209 ) (519 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 63,586 $ 44,072

(1) Refer to SEC public filings for detailed breakout. This amount reconciles to the EBITDA Adjustments/Non-GAAP Adjustments in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA table above (2) Tax effected for the net income adjustments. Used effective tax rates 25.0% and 25.5% for the three months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022 and 25.3% for the six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022

Janus International Group, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS* (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Numerator: GAAP Net Income $ 36,987 $ 22,837 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 37,164 $ 23,994 Denominator: Weighted average number of shares: Basic 146,765,631 146,575,720 Adjustment for Dilutive Securities 6,526 142,217 Diluted 146,772,157 146,717,937 GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.16 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.16

Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Numerator: GAAP Net Income $ 62,969 $ 42,541 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 63,586 $ 44,072 Denominator: Weighted average number of shares: Basic 146,734,762 146,568,719 Adjustment for Dilutive Securities 27,267 79,587 Diluted 146,762,029 146,648,306 GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.29 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.30 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.30

*Janus uses measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis.

Janus International Group, Inc. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Conversion* (In thousands) Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Cash flow from operating activities $ 96,599 $ 43,152 Less capital expenditure $ (9,602 ) $ (5,268 ) Free cash flow $ 86,997 $ 37,884 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 63,586 $ 44,072 Free cash flow conversion of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income 137 % 86 %

Trailing Twelve-Months

Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Cash flow from operating activities $ 141,915 $ 73,158 Less capital expenditure (13,142 ) (21,141 ) Free cash flow $ 128,773 $ 52,017 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 128,680 $ 85,948 Free cash flow conversion of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income 100 % 61 %

*Janus uses measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis.

