Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
10.08.23
10:25 Uhr
0,455 Euro
+0,001
+0,22 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4510,49814:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2023 | 13:18
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group appoints new CFO

Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release August 10, 2023, at 2.15 p.m.


Dovre Group appoints new CFO

Dovre Group has appointed Mr. Hans Sten (M.Sc. Econ.) as the new CFO as of September 1, 2023.
Previously he has worked for KPMG Oy, Avara Oy, Kotikatu Group Oy and Kiinteistömaailma Oy. Hans has extensive experience as a CFO and as a Board member in various companies.

Hans reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of the Dovre Group's Executive team, which will consist of the following persons: Hans Sten, Stein Berntsen, Miko Olkkonen and Arve Jensen.

"I welcome Hans and look forward to working with him to further strengthen our financial performance", says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.