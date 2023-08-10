The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has approved plans to build a 50 MW solar project in northwestern Bangladesh. The installation will sell power to the BPDB under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) at a rate of $0.098/kWh.The government of Bangladesh has approved a 50 MW solar project to be built in Dimla, Nilphamari District, northwestern Bangladesh. The plant will sell power to the BPDB for $0.098/kWh under a 20-year PPA. A consortium formed by Ask New Energy Co. Ltd., AJ Power Co. Ltd, and ATN Solutions Ltd will set up the solar power plant on a build-own-operate basis. A ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...