Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.: Charlotte's Web Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract wellness products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Regulatory Update

During the second quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") committed to "work at speed" with Congress to resolve a regulatory pathway for hemp-derived CBD. Recent progress has been encouraging surrounding The Hemp Derived Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2023, (bill H.R. 1629) which aims to regulate hemp extract products under the dietary supplement regulatory framework. Charlotte's Web and industry peers have compiled and shared safety and toxicology data with Congress to address concerns raised by the FDA. On July 27 th, the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services held a hearing on the FDA's failure to regulate hemp-derived CBD products since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. An RFI (Request for Information) was made public immediately after the hearing by the Energy and Commerce Committee, with a deadline of August 18 th for the CBD industry participants to engage and support the future regulatory landscape of the category. Charlotte's Web is actively supporting work towards an aligned industry voice coming back to Congress.

"Executing on one of our stated strategic pillars, 'Winning in Washington DC ', Charlotte's Web is pleased to be a part of the influential collaboration among consumers and industry stakeholders under a united strategy that is proactively engaged with Congress to support the regulation of hemp CBD as a dietary supplement," said Jared Stanley, Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, in July, Coalition for Access Now ("CAN"), a 501-c4 political non-profit organization, founded and led by Paige Figi, announced a partnership with the U.S. Pain Foundation, to further advocate for the passage of CBD products to be regulated as a dietary supplement. CAN also has other influential groups such as the American Legion, the nation's largest veteran organization, that has expressed support for CAN's efforts. These partnerships acknowledge the benefits of CBD and the urgency for Congress to pass legislation to ensure consumer access to safe and accurately labeled products for the millions of Americans who use CBD daily."

Business Review

Charlotte's Web progressed on its stated strategic pillars: winning in Washington DC, returning to growth, and expanding into botanical wellness.

"Executing on our strategic pillar for growth, in the second quarter, we launched ReCreate by Charlotte's Web, a new broad-spectrum CBD brand focused on cultural lifestyles for Millennials and GenZers who make up approximately half of the multi-billion-dollar CBD market1," said Jacques Tortoroli, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "These groups are anticipated to become the largest consumer group by 20262 and often view sports and fitness as a form of self-care."

ReCreate is NSF Certified for Sport® and is the official CBD of Major League Baseball© ("MLB") and Angel City Football Club. In July, the Company further cemented its leading position in professional sports by becoming the official CBD partner of the Premier Lacrosse League. Professional sports leagues raise brand awareness and relevance to their audiences, fans, players, and teams, which are ReCreate's target consumers.

"This exposure is particularly important for our e-commerce channel where increased traffic and sessions to www.CharlottesWeb.com and www.ReCreateYou.com are our highest priorities," explained Mr. Tortoroli. "ReCreate products are available on our webstore, and we are launching the portfolio across select retail customers later this year, including Vitamin Shoppe, Fresh Thyme, and Stark International among others - with more to come over time."

To drive future growth in the retail channel, Charlotte's Web achieved category-leading All Commodity Volume (ACV) distribution gains within the Natural Products Retail channel over the first six months of 2023. In the U.S., Charlotte's Web holds the number one market share position in overall retail and e-commerce channels per Nielsen Company (US), LLC, SPINS, LLC/IRI, and The Brightfield Group. In May 2023, the Company's distribution was further expanded in pet retail through a new partnership with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, America's largest distributor in the pet specialty retail channel, covering more than 6,000 retailers, representing more than 14,000 retail locations.

"We have a robust pipeline of innovation-to-market products that respond to consumer needs with new formulations, formats, and packaging, leveraging our intellectual property and leading science in minor cannabinoids and botanical wellness. We launched ReCreate gummies on July 11 th on our new website www.ReCreateYou.com, which directly integrates into our current e-commerce platform," said Mr. Tortoroli.

"Lastly, in May, we began an initiative to insource the production of topical products, leveraging our Louisville facility and Operations team, while driving down costs."

Charlotte's Web also progressed on its third strategic pillar, expanding into broader Botanical Wellness. On April 6, 2023, Charlotte's Web announced (Press Release) the formation of DeFloria LLC, with a subsidiary of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE: BATS andNYSE: BTI), and AJNA BioSciences PBC, a botanical drug development company. DeFloria was established to pursue a botanical IND through the FDA drug development pathway for a botanical drug to target a neurological condition. In August, DeFloria received Ethics Committee approval to commence a phase 1 clinical trial in Australia .

"We continue to believe we are deploying the right strategies and are confident in our long-term growth outlook; however, we have not yet returned to revenue growth year-over-year, although B2B was essentially flat year-over-year in Q2. We maintain our market leading position which speaks to the overall CBD sector remaining challenged," added Mr. Tortoroli.

Financial Review

The following table sets forth selected financial information for the periods indicated.





Three Months Ended, June 30, U.S. $ millions, except per share data

2023

2022









Revenue

$16.0

$18.9 Cost of goods sold

7.1

9.6 Gross profit

8.9

9.3









Selling, general and administrative expenses

19.6

17.3 Operating loss

(10.7)

(7.9)









Gain on investment in unconsolidated entity

10.7

- Change in fair value of financial instruments

and other

4.2

- Other income, net

(1.4)

0.1 Net income (loss)

$2.8

$(7.9) Net income (loss) per common share, basic

and diluted

$0.02

$(0.05)

Consolidated net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $16.0 million, a decrease from $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company believes that continued positive legislative progress in Washington DC for the regulation of CBD will increase consumer interest and confidence as well as unlock incremental customer opportunities.

Gross profit was $8.9 million, or 55.7% of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $9.3 million, or 49.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to higher inventory provisions recorded in Q2 2022.





Three Months Ended





June 30,



2023

2022

Total Revenue - U.S. $ millions

$16.0

$18.9

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC")

$10.7

$13.3

Business-to-business ("B2B")

$5.3

$5.6



Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") net revenue through the Company's webstore was $10.7 million, as compared to $13.3 million in Q2 2022. E-commerce sales were negatively impacted by aggressive competitive online pricing and lower traffic to the Company's webstore. Charlotte's Web holds the number one market share position across e-commerce, which is the largest purchase channel for CBD according to the Brightfield Group. The Company continues to invest in this significant category, including a new platform to improve the consumer experience.

Business-to-business ("B2B") retail net revenue was $5.3 million, as compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2022. Lower unit sales to existing retail customers were substantially offset by retail distribution gains achieved in the first six months of 2023.

SG&A Expenses

Total selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the quarter were $19.6 million, a 13.7% increase from $17.3 million in Q2 2022. The increase reflects the timing of marketing expenses and includes the amortization of the MLB license and media rights assets of $2.1 million, which were not present in the comparable period. Excluding amortization, SG&A increased 1.7% year-over-year. SG&A expenses in the six months ended June 30 th were comparable at approximately $37.1 million in 2023 and $37.6 million in 2022, although the prior year period did not include expenses related to the MLB partnership.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Net income benefited from non-cash gains during the quarter, including a $4.2 million gain in fair value of the Company's derivative instruments, and a $10.7 million gain on a non-cash investment in DeFloria. These gains offset the operating loss and interest expense, resulting in net income of $2.8 million, or $0.02 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2023. This was an improvement versus a net loss of $7.9 million, or ($0.05) per share basic and diluted, in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA3 loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided from operations, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.0 million as compared to $0.3 million in Q2 2022. Additionally, the second quarter of 2023 included a rights fee payment to MLB, which did not occur in the prior year period.

"We reported positive cash flow in the second quarter, including collecting our $4.2 million IRS Employee Retention Credit as well as prudent expense management, partially offset by MLB quarterly Rights payment of $2.0 million," said Jessica Saxton, Chief Financial Officer of Charlotte's Web. "Our cash balance increased to $61.7 million at quarter end, providing ample working capital to support continued execution of our strategy."

Net cash used in the six months ended June 30 th was $5.2 million and $4.3 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively. In the current year, collection of the $4.2 million Employee Retention Credit was offset by MLB Rights payments of $4.0 million . Last year's cashflow included $3.2 million in IRS tax refunds.

The Company's cash and working capital as of June 30, 2023, were $61.7 million and $72.3 million respectively, compared to $67.0 million and $82.3 million on December 31, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") are reported in the Company's 10-Q filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.charlottesweb.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's 2023 second quarter at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2023 . There are three ways to join the call:

Register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JQUm05 to receive an instant automated call back, or

Dial 1-416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide confirmation number 98335923, or

Listen to the live webcast online.

Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through August 17, 2023 . To listen to a replay of the earnings call please dial 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and provide conference replay ID 335923#. A webcast of the call will also be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website for an extended period of time.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands that includes Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, and CBD Clinic. Charlotte's Web whole-plant CBD extracts come in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, including ReCreate by Charlotte's Web, broad-spectrum CBD certified NSF for Sport®. ReCreate is the official CBD of Major League Baseball©, Angel City Football Club and the Premier Lacrosse League. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are North American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products) CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and health care practitioners throughout the U.S.A, and online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

© Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". As of June 30, 2023, Charlotte's Web had 152,825,118 Common Shares outstanding.

(1) The Brightfield Group, August 2023 (2) Accenture: "The Future of Business is Experience: Accenture Strategy Global Consumer Pulse Research", and Insider Intelligence (3) Non-GAAP Measures: The press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the section in the tables captioned "Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2023

(unaudited)

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,728

$ 66,963 Accounts receivable, net 2,479

1,847 Inventories, net 23,755

26,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,900

7,998 Total current assets 94,862

103,761 Property and equipment, net 26,608

29,330 License and media rights 22,968

26,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,543

16,519 Investment in unconsolidated entity 10,700

- SBH purchase option and other derivative assets 2,893

3,620 Intangible assets, net 1,500

1,771 Other long-term assets 1,515

5,770 Total assets $ 176,589

$ 187,642 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,193

$ 4,018 License and media rights payable - current 8,833

7,759 Accrued and other current liabilities 8,336

7,344 Lease obligations - current 2,247

2,306 Total current liabilities 22,609

21,427 Convertible debenture 40,307

37,421 Lease obligations 16,529

17,905 License and media rights payable 15,869

20,383 Derivatives and other long-term liabilities 2,914

13,001 Total liabilities 98,228

110,137 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, nil par value; unlimited shares authorized as of June 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 152,825,118 and 152,135,026

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 326,355

325,431 Accumulated deficit (247,995)

(247,927) Total shareholders' equity 78,361

77,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 176,589

$ 187,642

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022















Revenue $ 16,006

$ 18,877

$ 33,016

$ 38,234 Cost of goods sold 7,088

9,556

14,181

17,199 Gross profit 8,918

9,321

18,835

21,035















Selling, general and administrative 19,627

17,259

37,140

37,614 Operating loss (10,709)

(7,938)

(18,305)

(16,579)















Gain on investment in unconsolidated

entity 10,700

-

10,700

- Change in fair value of financial

instruments and other 4,229

-

9,612

100 Other income (expense), net (1,376)

68

(2,074)

(17) Income (loss) before provision for income

taxes 2,844

(7,870)

(67)

(16,496) Income tax benefit (expense) -

-

-

- Net income (loss) $ 2,844

$ (7,870)

$ (67)

$ (16,496)















Per common share amounts













Net income (loss) per common share,

basic $ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ -

$ (0.11) Net income (loss) per common share,

diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ -

$ (0.11)

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)



Common Shares

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit







Shares

Amount





Total

Shareholders'

Equity Balance-December 31, 2022 152,135,026

$ 1

$ 325,431

$ (247,927)

$ 77,505 Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted

share units, net of withholding 297,888

-

(69)

-

(69) Share-based compensation -

-

375

-

375 Net income (loss)



-





(2,912)

(2,912) Balance- March 31, 2023 152,432,914

$ 1

$ 325,737

$ (250,839)

$ 74,899 Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted

share units, net of withholding 392,204

-

(6)

-

(6) Share-based compensation -

-

624

-

624 Net income (loss) -

-

-

2,844

2,844 Balance-June 30, 2023 152,825,118

$ 1

$ 326,355

$ (247,995)

$ 78,361

Common Shares

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Shareholders'

Equity

Shares

Amount





Balance-December 31, 2021 144,659,964

$ 1

$ 319,059

$ (188,614)

$ 130,446 Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted

share units, net of withholding 77,193

-

(45)

-

(45) Harmony Hemp contingent equity compensation 169,045

-

165

-

165 ATM program issuance costs 239,500

-

(2)

-

(2) Share-based compensation -

-

1,214

-

1,214 Net income (loss) -

-

-

(8,626)

(8,626) Balance-March 31, 2022 145,145,702

$ 1

$ 320,391

$ (197,240)

$ 123,152 Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted

share units, net of withholding 132,463

-

(13)

-

(13) Share-based compensation -

-

643

-

643 Net income (loss) -

-

-

(7,870)

(7,870) Balance-June 30, 2022 145,278,165

$ 1

$ 321,021

$ (205,110)

$ 115,912

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited)

2023

2022







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (67)

$ (16,496) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,769

3,940 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other (9,612)

(100) Gain on investment in unconsolidated entity (10,700)

- Convertible debenture accrued interest 1,954

- Share-based compensation 999

2,022 Loss on foreign currency translation 979

- Changes in right-of-use assets 976

1,236 Inventory provision 320

1,857 Other 957

(434) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (1,104)

2,430 Inventories, net 2,878

(2,411) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 764

3,706 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 183

(2,194) Operating lease obligations (1,436)

(896) License and media rights (4,000)

- Income taxes receivable 4,261

3,185 Other operating assets and liabilities, net (130)

(129) Net cash used in operating activities (5,009)

(4,284) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (187)

(333) Proceeds from sale of assets 36

- Net cash used in investing activities (151)

(333) Cash flows from financing activities:





Other financing activities (75)

(60) Net cash used in financing activities (75)

(60) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,235)

(4,677) Cash and cash equivalents -beginning of period 66,963

19,494 Cash and cash equivalents -end of period $ 61,728

$ 14,817 Non-cash activities:





Non-cash purchase of intangible asset (163)

- Non-cash issuance of note receivable (156)

-

(3) Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a recognized performance measure under U.S. GAAP. The term EBITDA consists of net loss and excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other non-cash items such as changes in fair value of financial instruments (Mark-to-Market), Share-based compensation, and impairment of assets. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financials measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 is as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30 (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30 (Unaudited) U.S. $ Thousands

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net income (loss)

$ 2,844

$ (7,870)

$ (67)

$ (16,496)

















Depreciation of property and

equipment and amortization

of intangibles

3,977

1,862

7,769

3,940

















Interest expense

348

1

1,147

20

















EBITDA

7,169

(6,077)

8,849

(12,536)



































Stock Comp

624

643

999

2,022 Mark-to-market financial

instruments

(4,229)

-

(9,612)

(100) Gain on Investment in DeFloria

(10,700)

-

(10.700)

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ (7,136)

$ (5,364)

$ (10,464)

$ (10,614)







































Certain prior year amounts in the table above have been conformed to the current year presentation in accordance with how the Company is defining the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation on June 30, 2023

