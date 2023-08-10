A rapidly expanding Internet of Things could pave the way for optimized manufacturing, autonomous vehicles and more efficient healthcare, ISG Provider Lens report says

Supercharged by AI, ML and 5G, the market for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in Germany is accelerating, expected to reach revenue of €50 billion by 2025, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Internet of Things Services and Solutions report for Germany finds IoT has the potential to revolutionize key industries in Germany, including automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, making them significantly more efficient and productive. In addition, IoT can help companies reduce their carbon footprints and meet sustainability targets, ISG says.

"IT service providers are critical in planning and implementing IoT sustainability solutions," said Philipp Glatz, partner and smart manufacturing lead for ISG EMEA, based in Germany. "Their expertise and support can help clients achieve their individual sustainability goals."

By analyzing data from IoT devices, AI and ML algorithms can identify potential problems before they occur, allowing for preventive maintenance that can reduce downtime and repair costs. The ability to track vehicles and shipments in real-time and correct inefficiencies can reduce fuel consumption and optimize delivery routes, ISG says.

An increased emphasis on sustainability has led to a major transformation in Germany's IoT strategy services market as manufacturers have had to rethink their overall approach. Companies are now looking for IoT solutions that can help them save costs by saving energy, ISG says.

According to the ISG report, the integration of AI and ML with IoT devices, along with the spread of 5G technology and the adoption of edge computing, are expected to enhance the capabilities of IoT devices, making them more energy efficient as well as more intelligent.

"Manufacturing still plays a major role in Germany's economy," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "You can be sure that German manufacturers will continue to develop IoT solutions to expand their competitive advantage."

The report also examines the latest market development in "edge AI," which uses complex algorithms on small, low-power devices, enabling more intelligent and efficient data gathering and decision-making.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Internet of Things Services and Solutions report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across four quadrants: Strategy Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services and Data Management and AI on the Edge.

The report names Capgemini, Cognizant, Eviden (Atos) and Siemens as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Accenture, HCLTech and HPE are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Deutsche Telekom (TSI) and TCS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while CANCOM, Kyndryl and NTT DATA are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, TCS is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while Deloitte and Infosys are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

