Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DCS5 | ISIN: US60785L2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.08.23
21:59 Uhr
0,957 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODULAR MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODULAR MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 14:02
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (Nasdaq:MODD), a development stage insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17. Mr. Besser will also host meetings with participating investors throughout the day during this virtual event.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17, and can be accessed live here. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773530/Modular-Medical-to-Present-at-the-Sidoti-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference-on-August-17

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.