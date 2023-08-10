Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (Nasdaq:MODD), a development stage insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17. Mr. Besser will also host meetings with participating investors throughout the day during this virtual event.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17, and can be accessed live here. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

