Sungrow has agreed to supply inverter technology for a 2.2 GW solar plant under development in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia. The PV installation, which will be the largest in the Middle East upon completion, will provide power for Neom Green Hydrogen Co.'s (NGHC) $8.7 billion green hydrogen project.China's Sungrow said this week that it will provide its inverter skid technology and 1+X modular inverter solution for a 2.2 GW solar plant that NGHC is building in Oxagon. The project site is in a port area close to the futuristic Neom City project. Once it is completed, the solar plant will be the largest ...

