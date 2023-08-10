Tourism College of Zhejiang China: 2023 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners Launched for Worldwide Entries

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / On August 8, 2023 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners was officially launched and will collect excellent contest entries from around the world. The contest was started with the purpose of deepening China's cultural exchanges and cooperation with other countries, helping to extend the regional content of picturesque Zhejiang and promoting the deep integration of culture, tourism, industry, education and business.

2023 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners

The contest is under the guidance of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Zhejiang Education Department; it is hosted by the Tourism College of Zhejiang, with assistance from the Zhejiang-Hong Kong Vocational Education Alliance. From this contest, people around the world can feel the buzz of Zhejiang, experience culture of Zhejiang and share the achievements of Zhejiang together. At present, the organizing committee is collecting short video entries from international friends who love Zhejiang culture and are willing to tell their stories about Zhejiang. Each video should last around 3 minutes and show the subject in a positive light; they can be made in any language and in any style. The videos shall fully depict "Picturesque Zhejiang" in the eyes of international friends and show a new picture of cultural development and integration in Zhejiang.

Videos can be submitted from August through October; there will be an award ceremony in November for winners. Experts in relevant fields as well as cultural celebrities will be invited as the judges. They will select 8 single awards, such as "Most Creative Video", "Most Eloquent Video" and "Best Writing", 10 "Outstanding Work" awards and several "Best Organizing" and "Best Instruction" awards based on the theme, creativity, international communication capabilities, etc.

After the award ceremony, the organizing committee will provide prize winners with the experience of "foreigners' visiting Zhejiang" so that they can deeply feel the picturesque natural scenery in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, be immersed in the Zhejiang culture and witness the folk wisdom and traditional craftsmanship. This will deeply integrate culture and tourism and help to improve the province brand itself as "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang".

Organizers will take the contest as an opportunity to create a network of diverse international resources and to establish a community of international friends who can tell "Zhejiang Stories". By participating in a cultural salon, a local experiences activity, internet celebrity gatherings, and other activities, members can increase collaboration at home and abroad, improve international exchanges and mutual learning, and share resources from superior platforms at home and abroad.

